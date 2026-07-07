ETV Bharat / bharat

'BJP-RSS Deeply Hurt Sentiments Of Crores Of People': Ashok Gehlot On Ram Mandir 'Theft' Row

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, and stated that they have "deeply hurt" the sentiments of crores of devotees across the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, the Congress veteran said the issue of the alleged theft of offerings at the Temple had reached villages across the country.

“There is widespread outrage among all people regarding it. The temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is tied to the emotions of crores of people, which has been deeply hurt by the BJP-RSS," he said.

Referring to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, he said, "People from BJP-RSS and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) together formed the temple trust in a one-sided manner, but no one's accountability was fixed. It is being reported that they had information about the theft of offerings much earlier, but no action was taken against it, and the matter was hushed up."

Gehlot alleged that the theft of offerings in the Ram Temple has exposed the BJP-RSS's plot, character, and face before the country.

Citing the Trust's Monday meeting, the senior Congress leader said, "In the Trust's meeting, the theft was described as 'negligence, but if it was just negligence, then why was there a need for an FIR, SIT investigation, and arrests.