'BJP, RSS Are Uncouth, Greedy, Casteist Male Chauvinists': Rahul Shares Shiva-Parvati Sculpture Pic
The Congress leader shared a picture of a sculpture from Elephanta caves depicting Lord Shiva merged with Goddess Parvati as 'Ardhanareshwar'.
By PTI
Published : November 22, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP and RSS are "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists" with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday, sharing a picture of a sculpture depicting Lord Shiva merged with Goddess Parvati as 'Ardhanareshwar'.
Gandhi's remarks come days after he came under attack for his "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'. "The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes," Gandhi said on X.
The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes. The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions. https://t.co/CrJxkEXNgI— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 22, 2026
"The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Gandhi shared a picture of a sculpture from Elephanta caves depicting Lord Shiva merged with Goddess Parvati as 'Ardhanareshwar'.
Ardhanareshwar is a composite Hindu deity combining Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati into a single half-male, half-female form. Last Tuesday, Gandhi, who had come under attack for his "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark, had said fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters and stops them from expressing love.
Gandhi had also posted a photograph of a 12th century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap. "As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he had said.
The Congress had backed him, saying the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha had opened up a much-needed conversation. "...Love need not be hidden, affection is not a weakness, and equality begins with treating your partner as an equal," the party had said on X, and also tagged Gandhi's post.
Last Monday, Gandhi spoke at length about the close bond between his parents during the official launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love". At every meal, "there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama," he had said.
"Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'" he said. "... And then we saw it all get smashed. Not just over time - suddenly... We saw one of our anchors (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv) get blown to pieces," he had said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who had targeted him for the remark. Sharing a video clip of the remarks, he had said, "Sorry, Ma'am, he couldn't spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life. The nation figured it out long ago. Hopefully you'll see it now too; this product is beyond launching and relaunching."
A section of people on social media also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's remark, even as many defended Gandhi for being candid.
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