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'BJP, RSS Are Uncouth, Greedy, Casteist Male Chauvinists': Rahul Shares Shiva-Parvati Sculpture Pic

File photo ofCongress leader Rahul Gandhi ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The BJP and RSS are "uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists" with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday, sharing a picture of a sculpture depicting Lord Shiva merged with Goddess Parvati as 'Ardhanareshwar'.

Gandhi's remarks come days after he came under attack for his "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'. "The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes," Gandhi said on X.

"The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Gandhi shared a picture of a sculpture from Elephanta caves depicting Lord Shiva merged with Goddess Parvati as 'Ardhanareshwar'. Ardhanareshwar is a composite Hindu deity combining Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati into a single half-male, half-female form. Last Tuesday, Gandhi, who had come under attack for his "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark, had said fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters and stops them from expressing love. Gandhi had also posted a photograph of a 12th century temple sculpture depicting Goddess Parvati sitting on Lord Shiva's lap. "As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he had said. The Congress had backed him, saying the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha had opened up a much-needed conversation. "...Love need not be hidden, affection is not a weakness, and equality begins with treating your partner as an equal," the party had said on X, and also tagged Gandhi's post.