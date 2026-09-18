BJP Reprimands MLAs For Praising Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
The BJP has reprimanded several J&K MLAs for bypassing leadership to publicly praise CM Omar Abdullah and lobby him regarding reservation policies, reports Amir Tantray
Published : September 18, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reprimanded several of its legislators in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly bypassing local leadership to publicly praise Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and hold a meeting with him over reservation policies.
The internal friction comes ahead of the assembly’s autumn session, which begins in Srinagar on September 21. BJP leadership has explicitly instructed the lawmakers to align with the party line, directing them to aggressively criticise the chief minister and his administration for failing to address the public's grievances.
Sources said the matter was brought to the attention of the union territory leadership, including the president Sat Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul. Several party leaders urged the top brass to formally caution the MLAs against deviating from the official party line on critical policy issues.
“Top leaders, including Sat Sharma and Ashok Koul, were unhappy with Udhampur West MLA Pawan Gupta for openly praising Chief Minister Abdullah,” a party insider told ETV Bharat.
He said that seven other MLAs from reserved constituencies also infuriated the top brass for raising the issue of reservation in promotion with the chief minister. “The matter was highlighted at a time when the reservation debate across northern India is highly sensitive, and the party has adopted a specific stance. This further infuriated the top leadership,” the insider added.
On August 7, Udhampur West MLA Gupta drew internal fire after praising Chief Minister Abdullah for allocating Rs 124.19 crore toward centrally sponsored water augmentation projects in his constituency. Gupta faced criticism for failing to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh for their roles in securing the central funds.
Chief Minister today laid the foundation stone for the Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme, Udhampur. To be executed under AMRUT 2.0 at a cost of ₹124.19 crore, the project will address long-standing water requirements, ensure a sustainable drinking-water supply and improve… pic.twitter.com/fHA4c0WLQT— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 7, 2026
The omission triggered sharp backlash within the party ranks. Chenani MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia publicly confronted Gupta, arguing that credit belonged to the central government rather than the chief minister since the project relied entirely on central funding.
The friction escalated on August 15 during an Independence Day event in Udhampur. After hoisting the national flag, Gupta again praised the chief minister and dismissed Mankotia’s earlier criticism, stating that “outsiders” should not advise him on his constituency’s matters.
BJP sources said the comment prompted Mankotia and several other lawmakers to formally raise the issue with the party’s UT leadership, demanding disciplinary action against Gupta for breaching party discipline.
On August 18, ETV Bharat reported that BJP leadership was displeased with Gupta and had formally noted his public praise of the chief minister. While that matter was under review, the internal rift widened on August 24 when seven BJP lawmakers representing Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved constituencies met with Abdullah to demand the restoration of reservation in promotions. The chief minister reportedly assured the delegation that his administration would address the issue on a priority basis.
The ‘unauthorised’ meeting came at a sensitive time for the BJP, as debates over the future of reservation policies have intensified following calls from some upper-caste BJP leaders and allied groups to curtail the system. Seeking to avoid public division on the issue, the BJP leadership was deeply displeased by its own lawmakers openly lobbying the chief minister to reinstate reservation in promotions.
“These seven MLAs were told that they should have taken the party leadership into confidence before meeting the CM. Even if they met Omar Abdullah and discussed the issue, they shouldn’t have clicked pictures with him,” the source added.
ETV Bharat has learnt that after the reprimand, things have settled down and in the upcoming assembly session, the MLAs will be at the forefront to attack the NC government.
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