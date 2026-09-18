ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Reprimands MLAs For Praising Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reprimanded several of its legislators in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly bypassing local leadership to publicly praise Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and hold a meeting with him over reservation policies.

The internal friction comes ahead of the assembly’s autumn session, which begins in Srinagar on September 21. BJP leadership has explicitly instructed the lawmakers to align with the party line, directing them to aggressively criticise the chief minister and his administration for failing to address the public's grievances.

Sources said the matter was brought to the attention of the union territory leadership, including the president Sat Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul. Several party leaders urged the top brass to formally caution the MLAs against deviating from the official party line on critical policy issues.

Representational Image | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K Chief Sat Sharma along with other top party leaderson Friday. (File/IANS)

“Top leaders, including Sat Sharma and Ashok Koul, were unhappy with Udhampur West MLA Pawan Gupta for openly praising Chief Minister Abdullah,” a party insider told ETV Bharat.

He said that seven other MLAs from reserved constituencies also infuriated the top brass for raising the issue of reservation in promotion with the chief minister. “The matter was highlighted at a time when the reservation debate across northern India is highly sensitive, and the party has adopted a specific stance. This further infuriated the top leadership,” the insider added.

On August 7, Udhampur West MLA Gupta drew internal fire after praising Chief Minister Abdullah for allocating Rs 124.19 crore toward centrally sponsored water augmentation projects in his constituency. Gupta faced criticism for failing to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh for their roles in securing the central funds.