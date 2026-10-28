ETV Bharat / bharat

'Modi Kahin Nahin Jayega': BJP Releases Song Amid Kharge's 'Baap' Remarks Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the ceremonial reception of Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Upping its social media blitzkrieg against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'baap' remark about Narendra Modi, the BJP has released a song to underline its assertion that the prime minister is not going anywhere, as he is the 'chosen one' by the public.

From top BJP leaders to Union ministers to numerous office bearers of the party, everyone flooded the social media platforms like X and Instagram with their posts on this issue while tagging the song comprising of various images of Modi.

BJP leaders Sambit Patra, Piyush Goyal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi also shared the music video on their respective X handles. The song repeatedly asserts, "Modi kahin nahi jaayega" (Modi is not going anywhere), while targeting the Congress over its remarks against the prime minister. "...aankhein jhuka lo, kaan khol ke sun lo, Modi kahin nahi jaayega, Modi kahin nahi jaayega," (lower your eyes, and listen carefully: Modi is not going anywhere, Modi is not going anywhere) the song says. It also takes a swipe at the opposition, saying, "Tumne socha jhuka doge, par sher nahi jhukta, janta ka jo saath hai, woh kabhi nahi rukta" (You thought you could make him bow, but the lion does not bow; the support of the people never stops). Accusing the opposition of resorting to abusive language, the song says, "Tum gaali pe gaali do, woh kaam dikhata hai, sapno ke Bharat ko woh aage badhata hai" (You hurl insult after insult, but he shows his work; he takes the India of our dreams forward). The song further declares, "Kaan khol kar suno, yeh desh Modi ka hai, Modi kahin nahi jaayega" (Listen carefully: this country belongs to Modi, and Modi isn't going anywhere).