ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Realised It Has Lost All Credibility In Haryana, Says Congress's State In-Charge Sanjay Dutt

Chandigarh: The Congress party is working consistently to strengthen its organisation in Haryana while simultaneously energising its grassroots workers. Ever since Sanjay Dutt was appointed as the AICC in-charge of Haryana, a distinct shift has been observed within the state unit.

ETV Bharat spoke with Dutt in an exclusive interview to discuss the party’s strategic roadmap, internal unity and its stance on pressing national and regional political developments.

Here are the excerpts

ETV Bharat (ETB): What are the organisational preparations and core objectives behind the INDIA bloc's upcoming mega rally in Delhi?

Sanjay Dutt (SD): For the past three to four months, we have been campaigning from the state headquarters down to the district, block, mandal and booth levels to save democracy through our ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) protest campaign. We are receiving a positive response from the public because people have lost faith in the Election Commission.

The INDIA bloc is demanding accountability for the irregularities that have occurred. Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar bears responsibility for this; he should face strict legal action and be arrested to ensure he cannot influence the investigation. Moreover, decisions made during his tenure must be reviewed and any other officials involved in these irregularities must face the strictest possible consequences. The mega-rally in Delhi will see the participation of public representatives from across the country, all united in the goal of safeguarding democracy in India.

Congress's Haryana In-Charge Sanjay Dutt speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

ETB: Critics point out that paper ballots faced severe controversies in the past. Why is the Congress firmly demanding the absolute abolition of EVMs in favour of a return to paper ballots?

SD: Questions have been raised about EVMs for nearly a decade now. There have even been instances where tampering with these machines was detected, yet the Election Commission has failed to provide any clarification. As these incidents have accumulated, the public has lost all faith in the process, with the acronym 'EVM' now widely interpreted by voters as ‘Every Vote for Modi.’ The right to vote, granted to all citizens by Dr. Ambedkar, is being systematically undermined by the BJP and the Election Commission through these machines.

If the objective is to ensure free and fair voting, elections must be conducted using paper ballots. Many of the world's progressive nations still use paper ballots for their elections, so what is the problem? Why is the BJP leadership opposing this now, especially given that they themselves once advocated for paper ballots? When you are being accused of rigging EVMs, and that is precisely why you refuse to replace them, the public easily figures it all out.

ETB: Factionalism has historically plagued the Haryana Congress. Since taking charge, how have you managed to control internal friction and revitalise the grassroots sentiment?