BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute Passes Away At 72 After Heart Attack In Delhi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also offered his prayers and support to the family of his parliamentary colleague.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST
Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute from Maharashtra passed away at the age of 72 at AIIMS on Sunday following a severe heart attack in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, in a post on X, announced Wadkute's demise. "The news of the tragic passing of Ramrao Wadkute, Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Delhi following a severe heart attack is deeply painful and heartbreaking."
भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! राज्यसभा खासदार मा. रामरावजी वडकुते यांचे हृदयविकाराच्या तीव्र झटक्याने दिल्ली येथे दुःखद निधन झाल्याची बातमी अत्यंत वेदनादायी आणि मनाला चटका लावणारी आहे. या कठीण प्रसंगी आम्ही वडकुते कुटुंबीयांच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहोत. ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्म्यास चिरशांती देवो आणि शोकाकुल परिवारास हे दुःख पेलण्याची शक्ती देवो, हीच प्रार्थना. ॐ शांती!— Rahul Narwekar (@rahulnarwekar) November 22, 2026
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also offered his prayers and support to the family of his parliamentary colleague. "Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague in Parliament, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this difficult hour," he said in a post on X.
Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague in Parliament, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Vadkute ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this difficult hour. Om Shanti🙏 https://t.co/2SiuPUzlRW— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2026
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule remembered Vadkute as a dedicated leader who consistently championed the concerns of ordinary citizens. In a post on X, Sule recalled his recent election to the Upper House as well as his impactful tenure as a Member of the Legislative Council and president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation.
"The news of the passing of MP Ramrao Vadkute is deeply saddening. He had only recently been elected to the Rajya Sabha. He always raised his voice for the concerns of ordinary people. As president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation, he had made a mark through his work. He had also served as a member of the Legislative Council. We all share in the grief that has befallen the Vadkute family following his untimely passing. Heartfelt tribute," she said.
खासदार रामराव वडकुते यांच्या निधनाची बातमी अतिशय दुःखद आहे. काही महिन्यांपूर्वीच ते राज्यसभेवर निवडून गेले होते. जनसामान्यांच्या प्रश्नांसाठी त्यांनी सदैव आवाज उठविला. महाराष्ट्रातील शेळी मेंढी महासंघाचे अध्यक्ष म्हणून त्यांनी आपल्या कामाची छाप पाडली होती. त्यांनी विधानपरिषदेचे सदस्य म्हणूनही काम पाहिले होते. त्यांच्या अकाली निधनामुळे वडकुते कुटुंबावर कोसळलेल्या दुःखात आम्ही सर्वजण सहभागी आहोत. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली🙏🏻— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 22, 2026
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar prayed for his peace and extended condolences to his family at this distressing time. In a post on X, Pawar remembered Vadkute for his deep connection with ordinary people and his decades of dedicated public service at the ground level.
खासदार मा. श्री. रामराव वडकुते साहेब यांचं हृदयविकाराच्या तीव्र धक्क्याने दिल्लीत निधन झाल्याचं वृत्त अत्यंत दुःखद आणि वेदनादायी आहे. तळागाळात काम करणारा जमिनीवरचा कार्यकर्ता अशी त्यांची ओळख होती. ईश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्यास शांती देवो आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांना हे दुःख सहन करण्याची शक्ती मिळो, ही प्रार्थना! भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! 🙏💐— Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) November 22, 2026
"The news of the passing of MP Ramrao Vadkute due to a severe heart attack in Delhi is deeply saddening and distressing. He was known as a grassroots worker who worked on the ground. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief; this is my prayer! A heartfelt tribute!" he said. Vadkute took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party in April 2026.
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