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BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute Passes Away At 72 After Heart Attack In Delhi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute Passes Away At 72 After Heart Attack In Delhi ( X@rahulnarwekar )

Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute from Maharashtra passed away at the age of 72 at AIIMS on Sunday following a severe heart attack in New Delhi.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, in a post on X, announced Wadkute's demise. "The news of the tragic passing of Ramrao Wadkute, Member of the Rajya Sabha, in Delhi following a severe heart attack is deeply painful and heartbreaking."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also offered his prayers and support to the family of his parliamentary colleague. "Deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague in Parliament, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Vadkute ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his loved ones in this difficult hour," he said in a post on X. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule remembered Vadkute as a dedicated leader who consistently championed the concerns of ordinary citizens. In a post on X, Sule recalled his recent election to the Upper House as well as his impactful tenure as a Member of the Legislative Council and president of the Maharashtra Goat and Sheep Federation.