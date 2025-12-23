ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Proposing Elimination Of Indian Constitution: Rahul Gandhi In Berlin

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP of proposing the "elimination of the Constitution" that guarantees equal rights for all. He pledged to build a system of opposition resistance capable of removing the party from power.

Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin, Gandhi also alleged that the BJP has launched a full-scale assault and has captured the institutional framework of the country to help use it as a tool for building its political power, and that is what the Opposition is fighting against. In an hour-long video released by the Congress on Monday, Gandhi said India's largest and complex democracy is a global asset, and the "assault" on the Indian democratic system is also an attack on the global democratic system.

"What the BJP is proposing essentially is the elimination of the Constitution. Elimination of the idea of equality between states, elimination of the idea of equality between languages and religions, elimination of the idea of the central core of the Constitution, which is that every individual will have the same value," the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said to a group of students at the Hertie School.

In the video, 'Politics is the art of listening', Gandhi said, "We will create a method, a system of opposition resistance that will succeed. But, we're not fighting the BJP. You have to understand that we're fighting their capture of the Indian institutional structure." Answering queries of students, Gandhi claimed that there is a weaponisation of the institutional framework.