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BJP President Nitin Nabin Meets Agricultural Economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl During Punjab Visit

Taking to X over the meeting, Nabin said that Nabin, a Padma Bhushan played a pivotal role and provided a new direction to the nation's agricultural policy through crop diversification and agricultural reforms in his capacity as the Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University and Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

Ludhiana: BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who is on a visit to Punjab, on Monday met renowned agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl at his residence in Ludhiana and discussed state's agricultural scenario with him.

“There was an extensive discussion on Punjab's agricultural system, issues related to farmers, crop diversification, and the overall development of the agricultural sector.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Nabin said that Sardara Singh has a good understanding of Punjab's agriculture and has been working for it for the last many years.

Nabin on Monday also held a meeting attended by Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament, MLAs, former MLAs, state office-bearers, and district presidents. According to the BJP National President, the meeting featured detailed discussions on organizational activities, the outline of upcoming programs, and an action plan to make the organization even more robust and effective down to the booth level.

On Sunday, Nabin held a meeting with prominent individuals associated with the industrial sector in Ludhiana. Detailed discussion were held on industrial development in the state, investment opportunities, job creation, and the challenges facing the industries. "Creating an industry-friendly environment to encourage investment and generating new employment opportunities for the youth is our priority in the direction of a developed Punjab," Nabin said.