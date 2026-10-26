ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP President Nitin Nabin Hails Indian Captain Smit Machchhar For FlyDubai Flight Heroics

Sirohi: Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin on Monday hailed the spirit of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought his co-pilot on board a FlyDubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month to save over 172 passengers.

Nabin was speaking at the closing ceremony of a global summit held at 'Shantivan,' the headquarters of the 'Brahma Kumaris' organization in Rajasthan's Sirohi. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Nabin highlighted the spirit shown by Captain Machchhar, noting that “when a flight faced a crisis in Dubai, the son of India demonstrated a profound sense of service”.

“This strength is rooted in Indian tradition and the Sanatan ethos. By risking his own life to protect the passengers, Smit conveyed a powerful message: Service is the highest duty. Every word he spoke fills Indians with pride,” Nabin said.

“When we chant 'Om Shanti', we awaken the power within ourselves and spread a message of peace to the world,” he said.

Nabin also praised Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who he said, was “working consistently toward transforming Rajasthan into a developed state”.

Reflecting on the 90-year journey of the Brahma Kumaris, he said that the organisation transformed the “sacred land of Arbudanchal (Mount Abu region) into a center for yoga and spiritual practice”. “The entire world is now engaged in promoting Indian cultural heritage”.