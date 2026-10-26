BJP President Nitin Nabin Hails Indian Captain Smit Machchhar For FlyDubai Flight Heroics
Nabin along with Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma was speaking at a summit in Sirohi, reports Anil Rawal.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Sirohi: Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin on Monday hailed the spirit of Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought his co-pilot on board a FlyDubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv last month to save over 172 passengers.
Nabin was speaking at the closing ceremony of a global summit held at 'Shantivan,' the headquarters of the 'Brahma Kumaris' organization in Rajasthan's Sirohi. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present on the occasion.
Nabin highlighted the spirit shown by Captain Machchhar, noting that “when a flight faced a crisis in Dubai, the son of India demonstrated a profound sense of service”.
Addressing the 'Global Summit 2026' celebrating 90 years of Brahma Kumaris’ spiritual leadership and selfless service. https://t.co/ONsJccdHKD— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) October 26, 2026
“This strength is rooted in Indian tradition and the Sanatan ethos. By risking his own life to protect the passengers, Smit conveyed a powerful message: Service is the highest duty. Every word he spoke fills Indians with pride,” Nabin said.
“When we chant 'Om Shanti', we awaken the power within ourselves and spread a message of peace to the world,” he said.
Nabin also praised Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who he said, was “working consistently toward transforming Rajasthan into a developed state”.
Reflecting on the 90-year journey of the Brahma Kumaris, he said that the organisation transformed the “sacred land of Arbudanchal (Mount Abu region) into a center for yoga and spiritual practice”. “The entire world is now engaged in promoting Indian cultural heritage”.
Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda, 'Arise, awake, and never stop till the goal is reached', Nabin emphasised that for a human being, the mind can be the source of both bondage and liberation.
“Therefore, it is essential to shed the ego—the sense of 'I' that resides within”.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma remarked that the Brahma Kumaris organisation serves as a hub for spirituality and is instrumental in bringing global recognition to the 'Sanatan' tradition.
Landed in Mount Abu! Looking forward to addressing the closing ceremony of Navdashakotsav 2026 at Brahma Kumaris’ Shantivan campus. https://t.co/z1SiBu6Jtb— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) October 26, 2026
“Over its 90-year journey, the organisation has transformed the lives of countless individuals. Since time immemorial, we have spoken of the welfare of the world. Prime Minister Modi has stated that we perceive the Divine (Narayana) within every human being (Nara),” Sharma said.
“The Ganga is not merely a river; she is our mother. Mountains like Abu and Giriraj are not just peaks to us; they are deities. The Khejri tree is not just a tree; it is a manifestation of the Divine. The Brahma Kumaris organization advocates for the welfare of the entire world, serving as a bridge to propagate 'Sanatan' culture globally. We are moving forward with a firm resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)”.
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