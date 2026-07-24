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BJP's Poonawalla Slams Congress Over Imran Masood's 'Deal' Remark on Sonam Wangchuk

New Delhi: After Congress MP Imran Masood accused Sonam Wangchuk of "striking a deal with the government" as the climate and social activist ended his hunger strike, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday accused the opposition of "stooping low".

He alleged that LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is "running away" from a discussion on Sonam Wangchuk's demands. Poonawalla claimed that while the Union government successfully engaged with the protesters, Congress has resorted to insulting the climate activist through its leaders.

"How low can Congress stoop in the fight for credit? The 'Yuvraj' of Congress (Rahul Gandhi) stayed abroad for 21 days; he never visited Sonam Wangchuk, nor did he go to the Jantar Mantar protest. In fact, today, when the government spoke with the protesters and Sonam Wangchuk, and got him to break his fast, the entire country is happy about it," Poonawalla said in a video message.

The BJP leader further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is avoiding a formal discussion on the Ladakhi activist's demands and is instead using party leaders to disparage him.

"Sonam Wangchuk's demand was for a discussion in Parliament, but Rahul Gandhi is running away from that discussion as well. Instead, he has directed his leader Imran Masood to abuse and insult Sonam Wangchuk. Imran Masood has issued statements insulting Sonam Wangchuk, calling him a 'deal-maker' and claiming he made a deal. By comparing him to Anna Hazare, he used derogatory words for both Anna Hazare and Sonam Wangchuk," he added.