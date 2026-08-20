ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Politicising 'Vande Mataram' To Hide Failures: Congress Hits Back After Appeasement Allegations

​New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for raking up the controversy over the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ to deflect attention from governance failures.

Hitting back at the BJP, the grand old party said it was not indulging in appeasement politics over the national song like the saffron party.

“The Congress does not practice appeasement politics. Our stand on singing only the first two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ song is based on convention that has been followed at party events for decades,” Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Mohd Arif Naseem Khan told ETV Bharat.

“The BJP government recently passed a law mandating singing of the full national song in order to play communal politics. It wants to create a controversy around the national song so that public attention may be deflected from its failures in governance,” he said.

The senior Congress leader was responding to the charges made by BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the grand old party on Thursday of indulging in appeasement politics a day after the Congress Working Committee on Wednesday decided the party workers will sing only the first two stanzas of national song ‘Vande Mataram’ as per an earlier CWC resolution passed in 1937, when India was under British rule.

Earlier, the controversy arose after the BJP accused the Congress leadership of trying to stop the playing of the full national song during an Independence Day event at the party headquarters, which the Congress later denied.

CWC member K Raju pointed out that singing the first two stanzas of the national song had also been approved by the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the Constitution after Independence in 1947 and had been followed since then not only by the Congress but also by all previous prime ministers and chief ministers.