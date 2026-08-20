BJP Politicising 'Vande Mataram' To Hide Failures: Congress Hits Back After Appeasement Allegations
Congress defending its decades-old tradition of singing only the first two stanzas, saying it was long been decided.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for raking up the controversy over the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ to deflect attention from governance failures.
Hitting back at the BJP, the grand old party said it was not indulging in appeasement politics over the national song like the saffron party.
“The Congress does not practice appeasement politics. Our stand on singing only the first two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ song is based on convention that has been followed at party events for decades,” Special Invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Mohd Arif Naseem Khan told ETV Bharat.
“The BJP government recently passed a law mandating singing of the full national song in order to play communal politics. It wants to create a controversy around the national song so that public attention may be deflected from its failures in governance,” he said.
The senior Congress leader was responding to the charges made by BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the grand old party on Thursday of indulging in appeasement politics a day after the Congress Working Committee on Wednesday decided the party workers will sing only the first two stanzas of national song ‘Vande Mataram’ as per an earlier CWC resolution passed in 1937, when India was under British rule.
Earlier, the controversy arose after the BJP accused the Congress leadership of trying to stop the playing of the full national song during an Independence Day event at the party headquarters, which the Congress later denied.
CWC member K Raju pointed out that singing the first two stanzas of the national song had also been approved by the Constituent Assembly, which drafted the Constitution after Independence in 1947 and had been followed since then not only by the Congress but also by all previous prime ministers and chief ministers.
“Besides the CWC 1937 resolution, in which the Congress stalwarts approved two stanzas, the Constituent Assembly also approved the first two stanzas of the national song. All previous prime ministers and chief ministers have sung the same two stanzas since Independence,” he said. “If the BJP is accusing the Congress of playing appeasement politics, then it will also have to blame the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who suggested it to the grand old party and even Sardar Patel for it,” Raju told ETV Bharat.
He accused the BJP of raking up the issue to divert attention from government failures, particularly issues related to the youth and farmers. “The grand old party will not fall into the BJP trap over the national song issue. We will keep the pressure on the government to seek answers over the problems being faced by the people,” he said.
On August 15, after the controversy arose over the national song, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said that all the stanzas had been sung at the I-Day event as per the new law. Some Muslim leaders of the Congress, like Lok Sabha member Imran Masood, said they would not sing the full version of the song as the subsequent paragraphs had religious connotations, but they would fully honour the national song.
Later, at a party event in Goa, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders sang the usual two stanzas of the national song. After the event, Kharge said the Congress will continue to sing the first two stanzas of the national song even if they face action, as it “will not bow down to the whims of the saffron party”.
Goa Congress unit president Girish Chodankar said that there was an attempt to create confusion over Vande Mataram.
“At the recent booth workers convention in Goa led by our president, we proudly sang the same national song sung by generations of freedom fighters and leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri and countless others,” he said.
“It is the same Vande Mataram that has been sung during the tenures of former NDA PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and even PM Modi, as also by the CMs and leaders across parties including BJP. Vande Mataram belongs to India and to every Indian. It is above party and above politics,” he told ETV Bharat.
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