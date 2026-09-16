BJP Plans Programmes Across The Nation To Celebrate PM Modi's 76th Birthday
The party will celebrate PM's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' as ‘ashirwad ka diya’ will be lit at more than 500 prominent locations across the country.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 9:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned various programmes across the country on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years of public service, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagging off a bike rally from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The party will celebrate the PM's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas'.
BJP National President Nitin Nabin will perform puja for PM Modi in Ujjain. He will also inaugurate a blood donation camp at the party headquarters in the national capital. A nationwide cleanliness campaign will also be organised to mark PM Modi’s birthday, a BJP leader said. On Friday, the BJP chief will witness the sacred ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Devadhidev Mahadev at Mahakaleshwar Temple and perform traditional puja, praying for the peace, prosperity and ultimate glory of the nation, according to the party.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi 17 सितंबर, 2026 को नई दिल्ली में सेमीकॉन इंडिया 2026 का उद्घाटन करेंगे।— BJP (@BJP4India) September 16, 2026
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In the meanwhile, the Prime Minster will inaugurate 5th edition of SEMICON India 2026 at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in Dwarka, New Delhi. Later in the evening, programmes will be organised at more than 700 locations across the country in which party leaders, workers and people of the respective areas will light the ‘ashirvaad ka diya’ for the prime minister’s good health and long life, the party leader added.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister and NDA ally Chirag Paswan and other Union ministers will be present when Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags off a bike rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar on Thursday morning, a BJP leader said.
“Following a day of service activities, ‘ashirwad ka diya’ will be lit simultaneously at more than 500 prominent locations across the country in the evening to extend on behalf of the country’s 140 crore people best wishes for PM Modi’s long and successful life,” he added.
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