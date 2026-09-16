ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Plans Programmes Across The Nation To Celebrate PM Modi's 76th Birthday

File photo of PM Narendra Modi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned various programmes across the country on Thursday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years of public service, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagging off a bike rally from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The party will celebrate the PM's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas'. BJP National President Nitin Nabin will perform puja for PM Modi in Ujjain. He will also inaugurate a blood donation camp at the party headquarters in the national capital. A nationwide cleanliness campaign will also be organised to mark PM Modi’s birthday, a BJP leader said. On Friday, the BJP chief will witness the sacred ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Devadhidev Mahadev at Mahakaleshwar Temple and perform traditional puja, praying for the peace, prosperity and ultimate glory of the nation, according to the party.