ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Offering MPs Rs 150 Crore To Support Delimitation Bill, Claims Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that the BJP was engaged in large-scale 'horse-trading' of MPs to secure support for a proposed Delimitation Bill in the Parliament.

Raut while speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, Raut also questioned the frequent visits of union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mumbai, which, he said, had become a transit route for the money.

"What exactly does the Union Home Minister have to do in Mumbai? Has the task of poaching MPs been entrusted to certain key leaders in Maharashtra and Mumbai?" he said.

Raut asserted that while the price for an MP “stood at 100 crore rupees a couple of days ago, it had now reached to 150 crore rupees”. He described this not as a minor transaction, but as a major instance of 'horse-trading' in national politics, alleging that the ruling party is using its power to diminish the numerical strength of the opposition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (ETV Bharat)

Raut also cornered the central government over the delay in announcing the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament, questioning why there was such a long delay in scheduling the session. He questioned whether the government was buying time to orchestrate the alignment of Members of Parliament (MPs) and facilitate alleged financial transactions.