BJP Offering MPs Rs 150 Crore To Support Delimitation Bill, Claims Sanjay Raut
Raut also questioned union Home Minister Amit Shah's "frequent visits" to Mumbai, he said, had become a hub of the alleged horse-trading.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that the BJP was engaged in large-scale 'horse-trading' of MPs to secure support for a proposed Delimitation Bill in the Parliament.
Raut while speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, Raut also questioned the frequent visits of union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mumbai, which, he said, had become a transit route for the money.
"What exactly does the Union Home Minister have to do in Mumbai? Has the task of poaching MPs been entrusted to certain key leaders in Maharashtra and Mumbai?" he said.
Raut asserted that while the price for an MP “stood at 100 crore rupees a couple of days ago, it had now reached to 150 crore rupees”. He described this not as a minor transaction, but as a major instance of 'horse-trading' in national politics, alleging that the ruling party is using its power to diminish the numerical strength of the opposition.
Raut also cornered the central government over the delay in announcing the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament, questioning why there was such a long delay in scheduling the session. He questioned whether the government was buying time to orchestrate the alignment of Members of Parliament (MPs) and facilitate alleged financial transactions.
Taking a dig at the alleged buying and selling of MPs, Raut drew a parallel to the stock market. “Just as share prices are displayed on the National Stock Exchange, national rates for the purchase and sale of MPs are now being quoted”.
He said that a new "Political National Stock Exchange" had emerged in the country.
The Sena MP's remarks come amid the NDA government's push for a legislation linked to the Delimitation and 33 percent reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures.
A Constitution Amendment Bill introduced by the Centre in the Parliament in April this year, failed to garner the required support in the Lok Sabha.
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