ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Offered Rs 20-30 Crore To Poach NC MLA: Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Addressing a gathering in Srinagar’s Hazratbal, Abdullah alleged that BJP’s senior leader and Supreme Court lawyer privately offered the bribe to an NC MLA in Jammu ranging from Rs 20 to 30 crore.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to split the National Conference (NC) by offering bribes, ministries and statehood restoration to its legislators.

“You have made a joke of our sabr (patience) and silence. Attempts are being made to split NC, and after failing, money is being used. They think our imaan (belief) is so cheap. Not one MLA is ready to sell out, not for Rs 30 crore but even for Rs 100 crore,” he said.

The chief minister also slammed the BJP’s handling of elections and statehood promises in Jammu and Kashmir. “You made a promise with J&K that statehood will be restored after the election. How many more elections will you conduct here? Now you want local body elections,” he said. “But I tell you Panchayat and ULB polls will happen at ‘appropriate time.’ We will decide the appropriate time.”

National Conference workers at a convention in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The remarks came during a convention in Srinagar marking the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jahan, wife of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Hundreds of NC legislators and workers gathered at Sheikh Abdullah’s graveyard on the banks of Dal Lake as a show of strength ahead of a planned protest in Delhi demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.