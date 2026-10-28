Rajya Sabha Bypoll: BJP Nominates Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri From Madhya Pradesh
BJP nominated Hardeep Puri for the Rajya Sabha by-election a week after his photographs with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP's national headquarters in-charge, Tarun Chugh, said the party’s central leadership has approved Puri’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha in a recent core committee meeting. The parliamentary seat became vacant following the resignation of former Union Minister Dr L Murugan.
According to the schedule, nominations can be filed by November 2, while document scrutiny will take place on November 3. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5. Voting and ballot counting will take place on November 12 between 9 am and 4 pm. The poll panel said the entire polling process will be concluded by November 16.
एपस्टीन से यारी और भाजपा की पहरेदारी! जिन हरदीप पुरी पर एपस्टीन से संबंधों को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं, उन्हीं को मध्य प्रदेश से भाजपा ने राज्यसभा उम्मीदवार बनाया है! आखिर भाजपा की ऐसी क्या मजबूरी है ? https://t.co/h8xI5Ca2tk— MP Congress (@INCMP) October 28, 2026
Puri's nomination comes over a week after his photographs with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made headlines. Last week, a photograph released by the US Department of Justice earlier this year showed Puri seated across a table from Epstein, with no one else visible in the frame.
Madhya Pradesh Congress reacted to Puri's nomination and slammed the BJP for the choice amid the Epstein controversy. "Friendship with Epstein and BJP's Guard Duty! Hardeep Puri, who is facing questions over his ties to Epstein, has been fielded by the BJP from Madhya Pradesh as their Rajya Sabha candidate! What exactly is the BJP's compulsion behind this?" they posted on X.
Hardeep Puri, a seasoned diplomat
Before entering politics in 2014, Puri served in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and represented the country at the United Nations (UN).
Born on February 15, 1952, in New Delhi, Puri studied history at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He graduated in history from Hindu College, where he excelled academically. During his tenure in the Foreign Service, he served as India’s Ambassador to Brazil and as Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.
Puri represented India at the UN in both Geneva and New York. Prior to this, he had served in the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Union Minister also authored several books, including ‘Perilous Interventions’, ‘Delusional Politics’ and ‘Separating the Wheat from the Chaff’.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, Puri has held portfolios including Housing and Urban Affairs, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation.
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