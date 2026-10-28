ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Bypoll: BJP Nominates Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri From Madhya Pradesh

The BJP's national headquarters in-charge, Tarun Chugh, said the party’s central leadership has approved Puri’s candidature for the Rajya Sabha in a recent core committee meeting. The parliamentary seat became vacant following the resignation of former Union Minister Dr L Murugan.

According to the schedule, nominations can be filed by November 2, while document scrutiny will take place on November 3. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5. Voting and ballot counting will take place on November 12 between 9 am and 4 pm. The poll panel said the entire polling process will be concluded by November 16.

Puri's nomination comes over a week after his photographs with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made headlines. Last week, a photograph released by the US Department of Justice earlier this year showed Puri seated across a table from Epstein, with no one else visible in the frame.

Madhya Pradesh Congress reacted to Puri's nomination and slammed the BJP for the choice amid the Epstein controversy. "Friendship with Epstein and BJP's Guard Duty! Hardeep Puri, who is facing questions over his ties to Epstein, has been fielded by the BJP from Madhya Pradesh as their Rajya Sabha candidate! What exactly is the BJP's compulsion behind this?" they posted on X.

Hardeep Puri, a seasoned diplomat