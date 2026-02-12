ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP's Nishikant Dubey Files Notice To Cancel Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Membership

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

FILE- P MP Nishikant Dubey speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session in New Delhi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has given a notice to initiate a 'substantive motion' against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

Speaking to PTI videos in Parliament House complex, Dubey said that in his notice he has stated how the Leader of the Opposition visits foreign countries joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, Ford Foundation and "colludes" with anti-India elements.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

"No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where in I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces," Dubey alleged. The BJP MP demanded that the "Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi be cancelled and he be debarred from contesting elections for life".

