BJP's New Chief Nitin Nabin To Chair Key Organisational Meet Today To Discuss Future Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and BJP National General Secretary (Org) BL Santosh, meets the newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin, in New Delhi. ( @khushsundar/X via PTI )

New Delhi: A day after taking over the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior leader and five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin is set to convene a crucial organisational meeting at the party's national headquarters here on Wednesday.

The meeting is likely to bring together senior BJP functionaries, as the party is expected to begin internal consultations under its new leadership. Sources said all BJP state presidents and national secretaries have been directed to attend the meeting, where discussions will focus on strengthening the organisation and chalking out future political strategy. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh is also expected to be present during the deliberations.

Nabin took charge of his office at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday, hours after his formal elevation to the post. He was accompanied to his office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Jagat Prasad Nadda.

PM Modi also met briefly with the family members of Nitin Nabin, and shared some light-hearted conversations.