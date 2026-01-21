BJP's New Chief Nitin Nabin To Chair Key Organisational Meet Today To Discuss Future Strategy
"BJP has become world's largest political party because of our inspiring leadership, our ideology, and hard work of party workers," Nabin said after taking charge.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
New Delhi: A day after taking over the reins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior leader and five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin is set to convene a crucial organisational meeting at the party's national headquarters here on Wednesday.
The meeting is likely to bring together senior BJP functionaries, as the party is expected to begin internal consultations under its new leadership. Sources said all BJP state presidents and national secretaries have been directed to attend the meeting, where discussions will focus on strengthening the organisation and chalking out future political strategy. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh is also expected to be present during the deliberations.
Nabin took charge of his office at the party headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday, hours after his formal elevation to the post. He was accompanied to his office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Jagat Prasad Nadda.
PM Modi also met briefly with the family members of Nitin Nabin, and shared some light-hearted conversations.
Earlier in the day, while addressing BJP leaders and workers at party's national headquarters, PM Modi described Nitin Nabin as his 'boss' and himself as a mere party worker. "When it comes to the party affairs, I am a worker, and Nitin Nabin is my boss," he said.
"Nabin has youth energy as well as a long experience in the organisation," the Prime Minister further said, adding that these will be "very beneficial" for the party.
In his first address after being elected the new BJP National President, Nitin Nabin said that this day is "a moment of resolve" for him, as he is not just assuming a post but also embracing the "ideology, traditions, and the responsibility of a nationalist movement of the party".
