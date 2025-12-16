ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP National Executive President Nitin Nabin Resigns As Bihar Minister

FILE - BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad, newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, and other party leaders during the felicitation program organised by BJP at the central office, in New Delhi ( ANI )

Patna: Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive president Nitin Nabin resigned from the postitions of the road construction, as well as, the urban development and housing minister in chief minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet on Tuesday. The road construction department portfolio has now been handed over to industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.

Nabin returned from Delhi on Monday evening and tendered his resignation adhering to the BJP's principle of 'one man, one post', which is usually followed by almost all the leaders. The present national president of the party JP Nadda is an exception as he is the Union health and family welfare, as well as chemical and ferilisers minister.

The resignation of Nabin was expected as he would be devoting more time in Delhi, managing the party, which is termed as one of the biggest in the world. He could not have spared much time to do justice to the daily demands while functioning as a minister in Bihar.