BJP National Executive President Nitin Nabin Resigns As Bihar Minister
Nabin is expected to become the BJP national president once the tenure of Nadda gets over on January 22 next year.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 9:01 PM IST
Patna: Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive president Nitin Nabin resigned from the postitions of the road construction, as well as, the urban development and housing minister in chief minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet on Tuesday. The road construction department portfolio has now been handed over to industries minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.
Nabin returned from Delhi on Monday evening and tendered his resignation adhering to the BJP's principle of 'one man, one post', which is usually followed by almost all the leaders. The present national president of the party JP Nadda is an exception as he is the Union health and family welfare, as well as chemical and ferilisers minister.
The resignation of Nabin was expected as he would be devoting more time in Delhi, managing the party, which is termed as one of the biggest in the world. He could not have spared much time to do justice to the daily demands while functioning as a minister in Bihar.
The BJP parliamentary board had appointed Nabin, a five-term MLA from Bankipur constituency in Patna, as the BJP national executive president on Sunday evening. He flew to Delhi and took charge at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah.
Nabin, 45, is the first one from eastern India to hold the position in the party. He is expected to become the BJP national president once the tenure of Nadda gets over on January 22 next year.
