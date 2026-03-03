ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Be Sent To Rajya Sabha From Bihar; Likely To Get Cabinet Berth

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided on Tuesday to send its national president Nitin Nabin to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. It signals that he would shift completely to central politics.

Incidentally, previous BJP national presidents JP Nadda and Amit Shah were also Union cabinet ministers while being at the helm of the party. Nitin is currently an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna. His name figured in the list of nine candidates from Bihar, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Odisha and West Bengal, released by BJP general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh for the forthcoming biennial election to 37 seats of the Upper House of the Parliament.

He had previously resigned from the position of a minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet in December 2025 after being appointed as the BJP national executive president. He had the road construction, as well as, urban development and housing departments with him at that time.

Incidentally, Nitin was celebrating Holi with party leaders and workers in Patna at the time of the announcement of his candidature. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Patna Sahib MP Ravishankar Prasad, Digha MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia and several others were present on the occasion.

After the announcement, the BJP national president went to his official residence in the state capital, where several leaders of the party assembled to congratulate him. He did not talk to the media about his candidature and went to his personal residence in the city.

Nitin is expected to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 5, which is the last day for the purpose. Voting would be held on March 16.

"Our party has made him (Nitin) a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls so that he focuses on serving the country. He will also keep serving the people of Bankipur Assembly constituency because he has a direct relationship with booth-level workers here. This is a moment of enthusiasm and doubles the happiness of the Holi festival for us," Bihar MLC and party’s national media co-head Sanjay Mayukh told ETV Bharat.