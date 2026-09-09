ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Feels Uncomfortable Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram As It’s Driven By Politics Of Appeasement: Nitin Nabin

In this image posted on Sept. 9, 2026, BJP National President Nitin Nabin receives a floral welcome upon his arrival to attend the party's State Executive Committee meeting, in Haldwani. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and others are also seen ( PTI )

Haldwani: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said the Congress is always driven by politics of appeasement, which is why they feel uncomfortable singing the full version of Vande Mataram — the very song whose echoes inspired countless martyrs to sacrifice everything for the motherland. "Vande Mataram is not merely a song but a symbol of India's freedom struggle and patriotism. The resonance of Vande Mataram represents not only the echo of our independence but also the voice of the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047," said Nabin while addressing the party's extended state executive committee meeting. Nitin Nabin stated that the Congress party is always driven by the politics of appeasement, which is why they feel uncomfortable singing the full version of 'Vande Mataram.' He remarked that the Congress objects to the complete rendition of 'Vande Mataram'—the very anthem whose echoes inspired countless martyrs to sacrifice everything for the motherland. He emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song but a symbol of India's freedom, struggle, and patriotism. "The resonance of 'Vande Mataram' represents not only the echo of our independence but also the voice of the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047," he said.