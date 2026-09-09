Cong Feels Uncomfortable Singing Full Version Of Vande Mataram As It’s Driven By Politics Of Appeasement: Nitin Nabin
The BJP president accuses the Congress of humiliating Dalits, citing instances involving figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Haldwani: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said the Congress is always driven by politics of appeasement, which is why they feel uncomfortable singing the full version of Vande Mataram — the very song whose echoes inspired countless martyrs to sacrifice everything for the motherland.
"Vande Mataram is not merely a song but a symbol of India's freedom struggle and patriotism. The resonance of Vande Mataram represents not only the echo of our independence but also the voice of the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047," said Nabin while addressing the party's extended state executive committee meeting.
Nitin Nabin stated that the Congress party is always driven by the politics of appeasement, which is why they feel uncomfortable singing the full version of 'Vande Mataram.' He remarked that the Congress objects to the complete rendition of 'Vande Mataram'—the very anthem whose echoes inspired countless martyrs to sacrifice everything for the motherland.
LIVE: राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitinNabin जी का हल्द्वानी (उत्तराखण्ड) में भाजपा की विस्तारित राज्य कार्यसमिति की बैठक में संबोधनhttps://t.co/YKJqNK2fRj— BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) September 9, 2026
He emphasized that 'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song but a symbol of India's freedom, struggle, and patriotism.
"The resonance of 'Vande Mataram' represents not only the echo of our independence but also the voice of the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047," he said.
He also accused the Congress of humiliating Dalits, citing instances involving figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram. He asserted that the Congress has a history of disrespecting the Dalit community.
The BJP president highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded respect to Dalits, noting initiatives such as the creation of 'Panch Tirth' (five pilgrimage sites) dedicated to Babasaheb Ambedkar. He added that the BJP has honoured Saint Guru Ravidas and is currently organising nationwide journeys (yatras) in his name.
Nabin slammed the Congress for keeping the youth in a state of despair and darkness, leaving them without hope. In contrast, he stated that under PM Modi's leadership, the country's youth are moving forward with hope and confidence, becoming self-reliant and independent. “Today, the youth of the nation are transforming from job seekers into job creators,” he added.
PM Modi, Nabin said, has successfully translated his resolve for Uttarakhand's development into reality.
"Today, numerous road projects — ranging from the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to the Char Dham project — are being successfully implemented," he said.
He remarked that these are the very same mountainous regions where, under the previous Congress government, there was no concern for people's lives, nor were there adequate means of transportation. “Beyond road connectivity, we have worked to provide essential amenities such as electricity and water,” he added.
The BJP president praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He noted that the BJP government here took the initiative to implement the Uniform Civil Code. He highlighted measures ranging from 'One Rank One Pension' and housing provisions to reservations in government services and increased women's participation in cooperative societies.
“Today, the double-engine government is working with firm resolve for the development of Uttarakhand. Under the Chief Minister's leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress. We will strengthen this journey of development and form a BJP government again in 2027. For us, a victory in Uttarakhand is not merely about gaining power or forming a government; it is a victory for our ideology,” Nabin said, urging BJP office-bearers in Uttarakhand to ensure victory at the booth level in the 2027 Assembly elections.
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