ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Appoints 4 New State Chiefs; Harsh Malhotra To Head Delhi

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Thursday announced the appointments of four new state unit chiefs. The states included in the most recent revision are Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura.

According to separate notifications issued by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Union minister Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as the party's new Delhi unit president. Earlier, Virendra Sachdeva was serving as the party's Delhi unit president.

With a focus on women's empowerment, the saffron party has named Archana Gupta as the new president of the Haryana unit.