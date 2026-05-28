BJP Appoints 4 New State Chiefs; Harsh Malhotra To Head Delhi
According to a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Union minister Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as party's New Delhi unit president.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Thursday announced the appointments of four new state unit chiefs. The states included in the most recent revision are Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Tripura.
According to separate notifications issued by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Union minister Harsh Malhotra has been appointed as the party's new Delhi unit president. Earlier, Virendra Sachdeva was serving as the party's Delhi unit president.
With a focus on women's empowerment, the saffron party has named Archana Gupta as the new president of the Haryana unit.
Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon was made the party's Punjab unit president. BJP's Tripura MLA Abhishek Debroy has been appointed the party's state unit chief, according to the notification. "All these appointments come into immediate effect," the party's general secretary Arun Singh said.
Malhotra is the Member of Parliament from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
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