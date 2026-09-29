Why Congress Leadership Wants To Retain Deceased Voters, Duplicate Names In Electoral Rolls: Former Minister Smriti Irani On SIR Row
Irani questioned why the Congress leadership was insisting on retaining deceased individuals and duplicate names in the electoral rolls.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress for targeting the Election Commission, senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday accused the main opposition party of attempting to undermine the country's electoral system after failing to get the support of people within the current democratic framework.
Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here, Irani alleged that the Congress party, which was established "to preserve the British Empire", is today attacking the Election Commission of India. "There could be nothing more shameful than this," she said.
भाजपा के माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @NitinNabin जी की अध्यक्षता में आज नवनियुक्त प्रदेश प्रभारियों एवं सह-प्रभारियों की बैठक में सहभागिता की।— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 29, 2026
बैठक में संगठन को और अधिक सशक्त एवं प्रभावी बनाने, तथा आगामी कार्यक्रमों को लेकर विस्तृत चर्चा हुई।
📍भाजपा मुख्यालय pic.twitter.com/t86OHEC9Jd
The reaction came after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the SIR, restoration of over 13 crore names struck off from the electoral rolls and the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "match-fixing" polls.
Irani questioned why the Congress leadership was insisting on retaining deceased individuals and duplicate names in the electoral rolls.
Accusing the opposition party of duplicity, Irani asked if the Congress leadership is giving a clean chit to the EC in states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka, where the BJP is not in power.
The BJP leader said that in 2019, the outgoing national president of the Congress party had stated that he would make every possible effort to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image.
Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly said that they may criticise or attack him, but such attacks by the Congress should not turn into assaults on constitutional institutions or India's democracy, the BJP national general secretary said.
"Yet, the Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to undermine India's constitutional systems," she charged.
Irani said the Election Commission has already given a statement on the issue of SIR and also clarified in its press note that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will personally visit the homes of individuals who have been issued notices regarding the 'SIR' process to collect documents and verify their status.
"If there are duplicate entries or the names of deceased individuals in the electoral rolls, why does the Congress party want the names of the deceased to be restored? Why does the party want duplicate names to remain in the electoral rolls?" the BJP leader asked.
"Given that the Election Commission has publicly provided this clarification, why does the Congress leadership insist on retaining the names of deceased individuals in the electoral rolls?" Irani added.
The Congress is aggrieved that the people of India do not support it within the current democratic framework. Consequently, instead of introspecting on its defeat, the party is attacking the Election Commission, the BJP leader alleged. The Election Commission embodies the dignity of Indian democracy and has been admired across the globe, she said.
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