ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah, Nadda Named BJP Central Observers For Bengal And Assam Legislative Party Leader Elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its central observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, following the party's historic victory in the state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Monday.

According to an official release issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been named the co-observer for West Bengal. For Assam, the party has appointed Union minister and former BJP president JP Nadda as the central observer, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as co-observer.

The announcement came a day after BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal for the first time while also retaining power in Assam for a third consecutive term.