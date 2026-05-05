Shah, Nadda Named BJP Central Observers For Bengal And Assam Legislative Party Leader Elections
BJP ousted TMC from power in Bengal and captured power for third time in a row in Assam in assembly poll results declared on Monday.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its central observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, following the party's historic victory in the state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Monday.
According to an official release issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has been named the co-observer for West Bengal. For Assam, the party has appointed Union minister and former BJP president JP Nadda as the central observer, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as co-observer.
The announcement came a day after BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal for the first time while also retaining power in Assam for a third consecutive term.
This time, West Bengal delivered a historic verdict in the Assembly elections, with the voters giving a clear mandate to the BJP to end Trinamool Congress' rule in the state. The saffron party has crossed the majority mark comfortably, winning more than 200 seats in the 294-member House, and is all set to form the government in the state for the first time since independence.
As per latest developments, the newly-elected BJP legislators are set to take oath for forming the government in West Bengal on May 9, coinciding with Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Speaking to ANI, BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya said, "The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on 9th May."
Meanwhile in Assam, the BJP-led NDA secured its third successive win in the assembly polls and crossed the 100-seat mark in the 126-member House. BJP won 82 seats in Assam, the highest for the party in the state, with its allies, Bodoland Peoples Front (BoPF) and AGP, having won ten seats each.
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