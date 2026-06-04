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BJP Names 11 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls In 5 States

File - MPs stand for Vande Matram before the adjournment of Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Budget Session (2026-27) of Parliament, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The BJP nominated senior leaders Tarun Chugh and Satish Poonia as party candidates for Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively, even as the names of Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian did not figure in the list of 11 candidates released on Thursday.

The term of both the ministers in the Upper House is ending on June 21. While Bittu is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, Kurian represents Madhya Pradesh in the House.

With these two ministers not being renominated and Harsh Malhotra recently appointed as BJP president for Delhi, speculations are rife about an imminent Cabinet reshuffle.

The Rajya Sabha term of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri is also ending in November.

Chugh, BJP national general secretary, is from Punjab and is currently in charge of the party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Poonia, former Rajasthan BJP president, is the party's in-charge for Haryana. He had lost the last assembly election in Rajasthan in 2023.