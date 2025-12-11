ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MPs Raise Concerns Over Yamuna Pollution In Mathura-Vrindavan, Goa-Belgaum Highway Condition

New Delhi: Two BJP members on Thursday raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha regarding the pollution in the Yamuna river, which affects the Mathura-Vrindavan pilgrimage circuit, and the deteriorating condition of the Goa-Belgaum National Highway.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Tejveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh acknowledged infrastructure improvements in Mathura and Vrindavan, but highlighted challenges, particularly Yamuna river pollution, faced by pilgrims and locals. He also called for enhancing sewage treatment plant capacity, strict monitoring of pollution sources, and enhanced safety measures along the riverbanks.

Singh proposed a metro rail service connecting Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Govardhan to ease traffic congestion during major festivals like Navratri, Janmashtami, and Barsana celebrations, when devotee footfalls increase manifold.

"This will not only make the journey of crores of devotees comfortable but will also reduce traffic in the entire Vrindavan area, help in environmental protection and provide global recognition to pilgrims," he said.

He also suggested smart traffic management systems, e-shuttle bus services, multi-level parking facilities, and a special package for local youth in tourism-related activities.