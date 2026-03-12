BJP MP Urges Centre To Take Urgent Actions To Finish India-Myanmar Border Fencing
Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba said theft of fencing materials, damage to iron poles and detection of explosives have posed a serious challenge to the fencing work.
New Delhi: A BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur on Thursday appealed to the Centre to take urgent action to complete the India-Myanmar fencing work at the earliest, highlighting several disturbances in the project.
Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba said the main reason for the slow progress of the project is the high number of disturbances related to border fencing in the Manipur sector. Leishemba said the theft of fencing materials, damage to iron poles and detection of explosives along the border areas have posed a serious challenge to the fencing work.
Although the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on February 6, 2024, that it would fence the entire 1,643 km stretch of the India-Myanmar border to curb drug trafficking, the influx of insurgents and illegal arms trade, only 30 km of border fencing work had been completed to date.
"I raised the issue regarding the repeated disturbances of the Indo-Myanmar border fencing along the Manipur sector and urged the Union government to take appropriate action and complete the border fencing at the earliest," Leishemba told ETV Bharat.
According to Leishemba, the Centre started border fencing on a war footing due to the rise in insurgent activities, cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling and other illegal activities. "However, the highest number of disturbances related to border fencing is being reported in the Manipur sector. In December 2025, iron fencing poles at the border of the Chandel district of Manipur were cut twice. Again, similar incidents were reported along the border of Tengnoupal in Manipur in August 2025, and equipment used for the fencing was also found stolen," said Leishemba.
He said in January, 47 iron poles of approximately 150 meters of fencing were found damaged at the border in Chandel. "Furthermore, till the end of February 2026, 11 IEDs were detected and diffused along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal. These incidents are willful disturbances posing serious challenges to national security," he added. Leishemba has also appealed to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to look into the matter.
India shares a 1,643 km long border with Myanmar, passing through four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram — with the highest share in Manipur.
Scrapping of the Free Movement Regime
Ever since the ethnic clash broke out in Manipur in May 2023, several Central law enforcement agencies reported to the home ministry that anti-social elements and members of insurgent groups kept infiltrating, taking advantage of the porous border.
In fact, several civil society organisations had also appealed to the Home Ministry to initiate the border fencing work, alleging that the porous border is being used by forces inimical to India's security to fuel the conflict.
Ultimately, on February 6, 2024, the Home Ministry announced the fencing of the entire 1,643-kilometre-long Indo-Myanmar border to facilitate better surveillance along with a paved track along the border for patrolling.
The decision also scrapped the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar, in force since 1950. The FMR was considered responsible for facilitating the movement of illegal migrants and the flow of arms and drugs.
However, following objections to scrapping the FMR, the Home Ministry later stated that tribal communities can travel up to a 10-km limit across the border, down from the previous 16 km. Rules had also been made to issue QR-code-enabled border passes for a maximum of seven days' stay.
This initiative was considered a strategy to minimise bureaucratic hurdles for tribal communities in the northeast, enabling them to visit relatives across the border with ease. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) hailed the Centre's decision to fence the India-Myanmar border.
"The insurgent groups always take the help of the porous border to enter India and create disturbances. In fact, the narco-terrorism involved in the Manipur conflict had its way from across the border," COCOMI spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba told ETV Bharat.
Northeastern States Sharing Borders with Myanmar
Although Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km) and Mizoram (510 km) share their border with Myanmar, there are several areas where demarcation has not been completed.
According to a Home Ministry report, demarcation of 1,472 km of the 1,643 km border has been completed. "Construction work on two pilot projects of a Hybrid Surveillance System, one km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, has been awarded to Assam Rifles and work is in progress," the report said.
The Cabinet Committee on Security has also approved the construction of border fencing and roads along the 1,643-km international border between India and Myanmar at an approximate cost of Rs 31,000 crore.
According to a report by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, the difficult terrain of the region has posed a major challenge to border fencing. "High mountains, deep river channels and valleys characterise the borderland. Such challenging terrain hinders the development of transportation and communication infrastructure, leaving the border area sparsely populated and economically underdeveloped. The poor communication networks and lack of essential border infrastructure restrict the swift and efficient movement of border security forces along the border," it said.
