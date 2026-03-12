ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MP Urges Centre To Take Urgent Actions To Finish India-Myanmar Border Fencing

New Delhi: A BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur on Thursday appealed to the Centre to take urgent action to complete the India-Myanmar fencing work at the earliest, highlighting several disturbances in the project.

Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba said the main reason for the slow progress of the project is the high number of disturbances related to border fencing in the Manipur sector. Leishemba said the theft of fencing materials, damage to iron poles and detection of explosives along the border areas have posed a serious challenge to the fencing work.

Although the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on February 6, 2024, that it would fence the entire 1,643 km stretch of the India-Myanmar border to curb drug trafficking, the influx of insurgents and illegal arms trade, only 30 km of border fencing work had been completed to date.

"I raised the issue regarding the repeated disturbances of the Indo-Myanmar border fencing along the Manipur sector and urged the Union government to take appropriate action and complete the border fencing at the earliest," Leishemba told ETV Bharat.

According to Leishemba, the Centre started border fencing on a war footing due to the rise in insurgent activities, cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling and other illegal activities. "However, the highest number of disturbances related to border fencing is being reported in the Manipur sector. In December 2025, iron fencing poles at the border of the Chandel district of Manipur were cut twice. Again, similar incidents were reported along the border of Tengnoupal in Manipur in August 2025, and equipment used for the fencing was also found stolen," said Leishemba.

He said in January, 47 iron poles of approximately 150 meters of fencing were found damaged at the border in Chandel. "Furthermore, till the end of February 2026, 11 IEDs were detected and diffused along the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal. These incidents are willful disturbances posing serious challenges to national security," he added. Leishemba has also appealed to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to look into the matter.

India shares a 1,643 km long border with Myanmar, passing through four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram — with the highest share in Manipur.

Scrapping of the Free Movement Regime

Ever since the ethnic clash broke out in Manipur in May 2023, several Central law enforcement agencies reported to the home ministry that anti-social elements and members of insurgent groups kept infiltrating, taking advantage of the porous border.

In fact, several civil society organisations had also appealed to the Home Ministry to initiate the border fencing work, alleging that the porous border is being used by forces inimical to India's security to fuel the conflict.