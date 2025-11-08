ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary Embroiled In Voting Ink Row; Presiding Officer Clarifies

MP Choudhary cast her vote in the 182-Bankipur Assembly constituency, voted as per the voter list number 275 of Centre No. 61 St. Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (North Room of the Main Part).

The Presiding Officer of polling station no. 61 St. Paul's Primary School, Buddha Colony (northern room of the main part) of 182-Bankipur Legislative Assembly, has issued a clarification that the polling officer who applied the ink had initially, mistakenly applied ink on the index finger of Choudhary's right hand. After the presiding officer intervened, ink was thereafter applied to the left index finger.

Patna: A video has gone viral on social media, showing ink marks on both the index fingers of Lok Sabha Member of Parliament of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shambhavi Choudhary, after voting in Bankipur constituency. Choudhary is an elected MP from the Samastipur constituency.

Viewers on various social media platforms expressed outrage as they witnessed MP Choudhary initially showing her right index finger with another female colleague in front of the cameras. However, she appeared frazzled as she was asked by her companion, who is seen to softly ask her to show the left index finger.

Bankipur has seen a closely contested fight in these elections. Priya Chaudhary of Plurals Party's Pushpam and former BJP leader and member of the National Commission for Women, Sushma Sahu, have taken on BJP's sitting MLA Nitin Navin. Luv Sinha, son of Bollywood actor and former MP, Shatrughan Sinha, has been in the race from Bankipur on a Congress ticket.

Before the first phase of the Bihar elections, which began on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission regarding the Haryana Assembly elections, held in October 2024. He claimed that millions of fake voters were created in several constituencies, including the Rai Assembly seat, while thousands of genuine votes were cancelled to benefit the BJP.

In 2021, the Under Secretary of the Chief Election Commission issued a clarification regarding the rule for inking the left index finger. "I am to refer to the Commission's letters cited under the reference, on the subject, and to state that under the rule 49K of the Conduct of the Elections' Rules 1961 every elector about whose identity the Presiding Officer or the Polling Officer, as the case may be, is satisfied, shall allow his left forefinger to be inspected by the Presiding Officer or the Polling Officer..."