'Shameful Experience': BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Slams IndiGo Over Missing Luggage, Seeks Aviation Minister's Intervention
If this is the experience extended to a sitting Member of Parliament, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary passengers, Khandelwal remarked.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal has expressed strong displeasure over what he described as a "shameful experience" with IndiGo airlines after his luggage went missing during a flight from New Delhi to Belagavi in Karnataka on Friday.
Taking to social media, the saffron party leader slammed IndiGo and sought the intervention of Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu into the matter. Khandelwal said he travelled from New Delhi to Belagavi on Flight 6E-5237, but when he reached his destination, his baggage did not arrive, and that there was no clarity about its whereabouts.
"Shameful experience with @IndiGo6E. I travelled from New Delhi to Belagavi on Flight 6E-5237 today. While I reached my destination, my baggage did not. There is no clarity on its whereabouts," he said in a post on X.
He said the incident caused him "immense mental agony, serious inconvenience, and financial loss" as he had to immediately purchase essential clothing and personal items. "My baggage also contains important and valuable documents, making the situation even more distressing. Such negligence and poor baggage management are completely unacceptable. If this is the experience extended to a sitting Member of Parliament, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary passengers," he said.
The MP also demanded an immediately explanation from IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers over the issue.
Moreover, he sought immediate intervention of the Civil Aviation Minister and said, "Hon'ble Shri @RamMNK, this reflects deeply concerning operational standards at IndiGo. Immediate intervention is needed."
