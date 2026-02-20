ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shameful Experience': BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Slams IndiGo Over Missing Luggage, Seeks Aviation Minister's Intervention

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal has expressed strong displeasure over what he described as a "shameful experience" with IndiGo airlines after his luggage went missing during a flight from New Delhi to Belagavi in Karnataka on Friday.

Taking to social media, the saffron party leader slammed IndiGo and sought the intervention of Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu into the matter. Khandelwal said he travelled from New Delhi to Belagavi on Flight 6E-5237, but when he reached his destination, his baggage did not arrive, and that there was no clarity about its whereabouts.

"Shameful experience with @IndiGo6E. I travelled from New Delhi to Belagavi on Flight 6E-5237 today. While I reached my destination, my baggage did not. There is no clarity on its whereabouts," he said in a post on X.