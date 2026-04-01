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BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Apologies Over CIA Link Remark On Biju Patnaik

New Delhi: After several party leaders distanced themselves from his CIA connections remark on former Odisha Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday tendered an apology on social media, saying his thoughts on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were misconstrued as being about Biju Babu.

"Last week, while speaking to the media, an incorrect interpretation was drawn from my remarks regarding the Nehru-Gandhi family's exploits, specifically in reference to the honourable Shri Biju Patnaik ji, a former Chief Minister and one of India's leading leaders," he wrote on X.

"First of all, this statement is my personal view. My thoughts on Nehruji were misconstrued as being about Biju Babu. Biju Babu has always been and will remain a towering statesman for us. If my statement has hurt anyone's sentiments, I unconditionally apologise," he added to the post.

In a statement on March 27, the Godda MP had claimed that Patnaik was the link between the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the war against China in the 1960s, sparking nationwide outrage with BJD MPs on Monday strongly protesting the "insult" Patnaik in Rajya Sabha, and its impact was felt on the streets of Odisha when youths and students staged demonstrations and burnt effigy of the BJP MP.

"When the Congress treated Biju Babu unjustly, it was the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party that stood by him. What I said that day, and what I repeat again today (March 30), is that I am running a continuous series exposing the deeds of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress," Dubey told reporters in the Parliament complex on Monday.

However, his clarification that there has never been any lack of respect for Biju Patnaik failed to satisfy the miffed BJD leaders in Odisha.