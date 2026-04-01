BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Apologies Over CIA Link Remark On Biju Patnaik
He said his thoughts on Nehruji were misconstrued as being about Biju Babu, who "has always been and will remain a towering statesman for us".
Published : April 1, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
New Delhi: After several party leaders distanced themselves from his CIA connections remark on former Odisha Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday tendered an apology on social media, saying his thoughts on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were misconstrued as being about Biju Babu.
"Last week, while speaking to the media, an incorrect interpretation was drawn from my remarks regarding the Nehru-Gandhi family's exploits, specifically in reference to the honourable Shri Biju Patnaik ji, a former Chief Minister and one of India's leading leaders," he wrote on X.
"First of all, this statement is my personal view. My thoughts on Nehruji were misconstrued as being about Biju Babu. Biju Babu has always been and will remain a towering statesman for us. If my statement has hurt anyone's sentiments, I unconditionally apologise," he added to the post.
पिछले हफ़्ते मीडिया से बात करते हुए मैने नेहरु गॉंधी परिवार के कारनामों के क्रम में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भारत के अग्रणी नेताओं में स्थान रखने वाले आदरणीय श्री बीजू पटनायक जी के संदर्भ में मेरी बातों से ग़लत अर्थ निकाला गया । पहले तो यह वक्तव्य मेरा व्यक्तिगत है। नेहरु जी के उपर मेरे…— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 1, 2026
In a statement on March 27, the Godda MP had claimed that Patnaik was the link between the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the war against China in the 1960s, sparking nationwide outrage with BJD MPs on Monday strongly protesting the "insult" Patnaik in Rajya Sabha, and its impact was felt on the streets of Odisha when youths and students staged demonstrations and burnt effigy of the BJP MP.
"When the Congress treated Biju Babu unjustly, it was the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party that stood by him. What I said that day, and what I repeat again today (March 30), is that I am running a continuous series exposing the deeds of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress," Dubey told reporters in the Parliament complex on Monday.
However, his clarification that there has never been any lack of respect for Biju Patnaik failed to satisfy the miffed BJD leaders in Odisha.
Named after Biju Patnaik, BJD instead demanded an unconditional apology from Dubey, even after a clarification from him saying he did not disrespect Patnaik and praised him as a prominent freedom fighter.
BJD president Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised Dubey, stating that he needs "mental doctor's attention" for making outrageous remarks about his father, Biju Patnaik. "I was surprised to find the outrageous things that MP Shri Mr Dubey said about Biju Babu. I don't think he knows that the prime minister Shri Nehru put an office (for Biju Babu) next to his in Delhi while Biju Babu was still the chief minister of Odisha to devise the tactics and fight the Chinese."
Surprised to hear the outrageous things said about Biju Babu by a BJP MP. I don’t think he knows that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given him an office next to his in Delhi while he was still Chief Minister of #Odisha to help with strategy during the Chinese conflict and… pic.twitter.com/wmnwmzUr76— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 30, 2026
"I was very young at that time, about 13 years old. But I remember how furious Biju Babu was with the Chinese attack and how much he did to repel it. I think, Shri Dubey MP needs some mental doctor's attention for saying these outrageous things," he further added.
BJD Rajya Sabha MPs also staged a protest in Parliament over the issue and staged a walkout. On Saturday, senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra tendered his resignation from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT, chaired by Dubey, over his disrespectful statement.
In his letter addressed to the RS Chairman, Patra earlier wrote, "In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes disrespectful remarks about the late Shri Biju Patnaik, as he did today in a public statement."
BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda also condemned Dubey's statement. Biju uncle was a towering personality, not just Odisha's tallest leader of his era, but among the leading lights of the nation. Most importantly, he was one of the greatest patriots of modern Bharat. National pride burned deep in his veins & he dedicated his life to liberating India & uplifting Odisha. He did that as a pilot, industrialist, political leader, & global trouble shooter," he posted on X.
Biju uncle was a towering personality, not just Odisha's tallest leader of his era, but among the leading lights of the nation.— Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 30, 2026
Most importantly, he was one of the greatest patriots of modern Bharat.
National pride burned deep in his veins & he dedicated his life to liberating…
"His heroic missions, diplomatic & defence initiatives all contributed to strengthening our fledgling republic. Casting aspersions on his patriotism is fantastical & patently ludicrous. Such attacks on him are unworthy, uninformed, & totally unacceptable," he added.
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