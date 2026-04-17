BJP MP Hema Malini Speaks In Favour Of Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, Thanks PM Modi
Hema Malini said the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill is a tribute to women’s strength and a step towards greater representation.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Friday hailed the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling it a tribute to the strength, struggle and resilience of women across the country.
Speaking during a special sitting of the Lok Sabha, Hema Malini said the “Naari Shakti Adhiniyam” is not merely a legislation but a recognition of the courage, struggle and contribution of women who have empowered families and society for centuries, often without recognition.
While speaking during the ongoing Lok Sabha special sitting, she said the Bill will not only provide representation to women but also give them an opportunity to raise their voice. “When a woman moves forward, she does not move alone but takes the entire society along with her,” she said.
The BJP MP added that the move would inspire future generations of women, giving them confidence. Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted.
Addressing the Lower House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw light on the women's reservation bill and said there is "no need to give the bill a political colour" and that this bill is an opportunity to add a new chapter to 'Viksit Bharat'.
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