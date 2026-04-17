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BJP MP Hema Malini Speaks In Favour Of Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, Thanks PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini at the Parliament House complex during the three-day special session in New Delhi on Friday, April 17, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Friday hailed the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling it a tribute to the strength, struggle and resilience of women across the country.

Speaking during a special sitting of the Lok Sabha, Hema Malini said the “Naari Shakti Adhiniyam” is not merely a legislation but a recognition of the courage, struggle and contribution of women who have empowered families and society for centuries, often without recognition.

While speaking during the ongoing Lok Sabha special sitting, she said the Bill will not only provide representation to women but also give them an opportunity to raise their voice. “When a woman moves forward, she does not move alone but takes the entire society along with her,” she said.