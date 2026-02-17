ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MP From Jammu Kashmir Spends 94 Percent Of MPLAD Funds In Uttar Pradesh

According to the PDP spokesperson, the MP approved a total of 176 development works, out of which 144 works were carried out in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that the MP reached the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir, however, a large part of the development funds were spent outside the state.

In a post on X, PDP Youth President Aditya Gupta alleged that Khatana, despite being elected from Jammu and Kashmir, had spent 94 percent of his MPLAD fund outside the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Khatana, who was nominated by the BJP for the Rajya Sabha in 2022 came under fire from the ruling NC and opposition PDP on Sunday for allegedly sidelining his own voters while spending the bulk of his MPLAD funds outside the state.

The saffron party MP has defended the move saying he was authorised to spend his MPLAD funds in any part of the country.

The PDP leader said that getting votes from Jammu and Kashmir and spending funds in Uttar Pradesh was against the public interest.

National Conference legislator and party spokesperson Tanveer Sadiq questioned the purpose of the BJP MP's election from Jammu and Kashmir if the majority of the funds were spent outside. Sadiq said that such a distribution of funds raises questions about representation and fair distribution of resources. He said that if the representation of Jammu and Kashmir is limited to a symbolic level and development resources are spent in other states, it will be injustice to the people of the region.

Sadiq criticized the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should get their legitimate rights adding transparency and balance are necessary in the distribution of development funds.

Khatana Defends MPLAD Fund Distribution

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana, while talking to ETV Bharat, defended his decision to spend majority of the MPLAD funds outside the state. Khatana said that he was among the 12 nominated MPs of the country “and according to the rules, I am authorized to spend my MPLAD funds in any part of the country”.

“I am a nominated MP and under the law I have the authority to use my funds in any part of the country if necessary. I can spend 100 percent of my funds outside Jammu and Kashmir. Now, what is the National Conference or PDP doing politics on?” he said.

He said that he had also provided funds for development works in Jammu, Rajouri and Srinagar adding “as a nominated MP, I provide funds where there is a need and demand and for this, I do not need to take advice from any political party”. Khatana criticized the PDP and National Conference leaders saying they were “not aware of the powers of a nominated MP and Rajya Sabha”. “These people are unaware of the law and are doing politics unnecessarily”.