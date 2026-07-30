BJP MP Anurag Thakur Moves Privilege Notice Against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi
The BJP MP requested Birla to refer this matter to the Privilege Committee for a detailed enquiry and appropriate action.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday submitted a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what he termed as "use of unparliamentary and derogatory language and levelling grave and unsubstantiated allegations" against Home Minister Amit Shah.
In the three-page notice, Thakur requested Birla to refer this matter to the Privilege Committee for a detailed enquiry and appropriate action, including a direction to Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology to the House and to Amit Shah.
Referring to the proceedings of the House on July 29, when the debate on the anti-paper leak bill was taking place, Thakur said Gandhi violated Rule 352 while narrating a purported conversation with protesting students.
The BJP leader and former Union Minister on Wednesday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the remarks during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill in the Lok Sabha, which were later expunged, and said if the Congress leader "has used the word idiot for himself, we have no objection". There was furore in the Lok Sabha during Rahul Gandhi's speech with the BJP members objecting to his remarks.
"If Rahul Gandhi has used the word idiot for a student, we have strong objections. If he has used the word of idiot for himself, we have no objection. Rather, we welcome it. It's better late than never that he has realised, acknowledged and used this word for himself," Anurag Thakur said.
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