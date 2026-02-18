ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MLAs Protest Over Police Action On Students demanding Law University For Jammu

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday protested against police action on students demanding National Law University (NLU) for Jammu.

Just then, when only 10 minutes were left for the House to close the proceedings for the day, BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania raised the issue of police action against students and demanded an answer from the government.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary termed it a planned exercise by the BJP and also asked them whether BJP MLAs were protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as the police in J&K are with him.

Chairman Mubarak Gul, who heard him, asked National Conference (NC) MLA Muhammad Shafi Wani to start his speech on the demands of grants on Chief Minister's department, but BJP MLAs protested and raised slogans with postcards and posters in their hands demanding NLU for Jammu. The protesting MLAs disrupted the House proceedings.