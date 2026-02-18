BJP MLAs Protest Over Police Action On Students demanding Law University For Jammu
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary asked BJP MLAs whether BJP MLAs were protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday protested against police action on students demanding National Law University (NLU) for Jammu.
Just then, when only 10 minutes were left for the House to close the proceedings for the day, BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania raised the issue of police action against students and demanded an answer from the government.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary termed it a planned exercise by the BJP and also asked them whether BJP MLAs were protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as the police in J&K are with him.
Chairman Mubarak Gul, who heard him, asked National Conference (NC) MLA Muhammad Shafi Wani to start his speech on the demands of grants on Chief Minister's department, but BJP MLAs protested and raised slogans with postcards and posters in their hands demanding NLU for Jammu. The protesting MLAs disrupted the House proceedings.
Reacting to the protest by BJP MLAs, Deputy CM said, "Get their narco test done as BJP MLAs are telling lies and they couldn't be the well-wishers of the people of Jammu. How is it possible that they have brought posters inside the House if students have been beaten by police outside right now. They are staging a drama."
"As the police are with the Union HM, these BJP MLAs are protesting against him. They must be clear against whom they are protesting," Choudhary added.
Transport minister Satish Sharma also echoed the Deputy Chief Minister. He said, "BJP MLAs are provoking the students to protest. The police are under the Lieutenant Governor, but they won't dare to protest against him."
Sharma added, "Those policemen, who have used force against students, should be dismissed from the services," Satish Sharma added. Thereafter, Mubarak Gul adjourned the House till Thursday morning.