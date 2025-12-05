BJP's 'Mission 2026': An Aggressive 'Operation Bengal', Overseen By Amit Shah
The tweak in Shah's strategy for 2026 will be in the level of his involvement in day-to-day strategy, from a house in Salt Lake.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
By Anamika Ratna
New Delhi: Following a resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is back in his "situation room", this time guiding the BJP's poll strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, which is due sometime around April 2026. For his "Mission 2026", alternatively described as "Anga, Banga, Kalinga (Bihar, Bengal, Odisha)" by the party's state chief Suvendu Adhikari after the NDA's Bihar sweep in November — the indication being conquest of Bengal after capturing Odisha and Bihar — Shah has been actively strategising with the party's Bengal leadership in Delhi so far.
Bengal has always been a thorny battle for BJP's Chanakya, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has repeatedly bested the party's most concerted efforts.
Chanakya Neeti For Operation Bengal
According to sources, Shah's strategy this time will be more of the same: Corner the TMC with diplomacy and an aggressive counter-offensive. The tweak will be in the level and manner of his involvement with the minutiae of the execution of the poll strategy. According to party sources, Shah will visit West Bengal sometime in the last week of December, during which, he will hold organisational meetings in Kolkata, meet with booth-level workers, and provide the poll roadmap to the state unit.
Thereafter, starting in January 2026, and till the Model Code of Conduct for the polls come into effect, Shah will spend a maximum number of days each month in the state. And this time, he will neither stay in a hotel nor a government guest house. Instead, according to party sources, a house is being arranged for him in Sector 5, Salt Lake, from where he will guide "Operation Bengal".
In the state, the BJP displaced the CPI(M) as the principal opposition party when it won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 (up from two in 2014) and 77 Vidhan Sabha seats in the 2021 Assembly elections (up from three in 2016). However, it suffered a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 12 seats.
Activate 'Bihar Model' Across Grassroots
In 2026, the BJP, contesting the Assembly elections alone, is aiming for 200 out of the 294 seats in the Assembly. Sources said Shah's strategy will be based on the "Bihar Model" — where he inspired ground workers to "give their utmost". It includes ramping up aggression against Mamata Banerjee's government on issues like corruption, women's safety, and unemployment; activating Panna Pramukhs and Shiksha Kendras at the booth-level that is personally overseen by Shah via zone-wise meetings; focusing on areas where the party is vulnerable; and going for seat-sharing if necessary while fighting the elections alone.
Like before, Shah's plan is to work with local leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari and encourage TMC leaders to defect, while making respect for women a key poll issue. In fact, there already have been reports of several TMC leaders joining the BJP of late, which is believed to be a result of Shah's diplomacy. Brimming confidence, a senior BJP leader in Delhi said, "Amit Shah will conquer Bengal like he did in Bihar. Mamata Didi's fort is now faltering. Shah's visit will give our workers the necessary victory mantra."
Brimful Of Aasha
Manoj Tigga, MP from Alipurduar in north Bengal, said CM Mamata Banerjee is nervous about SIR and is worried about her vote bank. He too confidently said, "BJP will form government in Bengal this time, no matter what happens."
In fact, Shah's campaign is not limited to Bengal. In addition to the poll-bound state, he will also be spending two days every month in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Joint strategies will be formulated with allies in these states. Buoyed by the Bihar victory, Shah recently instructed leaders at a dinner meeting at BJP national president J P Nadda's residence, "Stay in worker mode. Anyone can be posted anywhere. Don't be arrogant, work hard."
The TMC has dismissed Shah's planned visit as a "political stunt". A party spokesperson said, "Mamata Didi is the daughter of Bengal. Amit Shah's tricks will not work here. The people of Bengal are with the TMC."
