BJP's 'Mission 2026': An Aggressive 'Operation Bengal', Overseen By Amit Shah

By Anamika Ratna

New Delhi: Following a resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is back in his "situation room", this time guiding the BJP's poll strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, which is due sometime around April 2026. For his "Mission 2026", alternatively described as "Anga, Banga, Kalinga (Bihar, Bengal, Odisha)" by the party's state chief Suvendu Adhikari after the NDA's Bihar sweep in November — the indication being conquest of Bengal after capturing Odisha and Bihar — Shah has been actively strategising with the party's Bengal leadership in Delhi so far.

Bengal has always been a thorny battle for BJP's Chanakya, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has repeatedly bested the party's most concerted efforts.

Chanakya Neeti For Operation Bengal

According to sources, Shah's strategy this time will be more of the same: Corner the TMC with diplomacy and an aggressive counter-offensive. The tweak will be in the level and manner of his involvement with the minutiae of the execution of the poll strategy. According to party sources, Shah will visit West Bengal sometime in the last week of December, during which, he will hold organisational meetings in Kolkata, meet with booth-level workers, and provide the poll roadmap to the state unit.

Thereafter, starting in January 2026, and till the Model Code of Conduct for the polls come into effect, Shah will spend a maximum number of days each month in the state. And this time, he will neither stay in a hotel nor a government guest house. Instead, according to party sources, a house is being arranged for him in Sector 5, Salt Lake, from where he will guide "Operation Bengal".

In the state, the BJP displaced the CPI(M) as the principal opposition party when it won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 (up from two in 2014) and 77 Vidhan Sabha seats in the 2021 Assembly elections (up from three in 2016). However, it suffered a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 12 seats.