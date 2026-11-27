Shades Of Ceaușescu As BJP Ministers, Eyes Firmly On Punjab Polls, Open 'Sheesh Mahal' To Public
Having made Kejriwal's former residence into an election winning issue, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra are are squeezing every drop of publicity out of it.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is leaving no stone unturned to make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) squirm, with eyes firmly on the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, where Arvind Kejriwal's party is in power. Having made the former Chief Minister's official residence into an election winning issue in Delhi in 2025, Delhi government ministers Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra are leading the charge in making a spectacle out of the bungalow, located at 6, Flagstaff Road, which their party has dubbed "Sheesh Mahal" (Glass Palace, a.k.a., opulent residence).
To drive their point home — that Kejriwal misused public funds to redecorate the bungalow as the CM's residence, that too during the public crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic — the party is now preparing to open it to the general public, with plans to allow entry via tickets, so that visitors can view the expensive amenities inside.
'Thodasa Romania Ho Jayen'
As part of this effort, media personnel were taken inside the residence for the first time on November 27, to observe its decor, expensive furniture, and other luxurious mod cons. Oldies would see shades of the scenes following the downfall of former Romanian President Nicolae Ceaușescu in 1989.
Predictably, Verma and Mishra targeted Kejriwal, as the BJP aims to turn the spectacle into a political talking point in Punjab, where the BJP hopes to tarnish the AAP's image of simplicity and claims of honest politics.
While briefing the media, Delhi minister Mishra said 'Sheesh Mahal' was being constructed for Kejriwal at the cost of crores of rupees, while the people of Delhi were struggling with a severe shortage of medical oxygen during the pandemic. He alleged that public funds were diverted to buy expensive, imported items to furnish the residence.
Mishra claimed the kitchen chimney from Italy alone is worth lakhs of rupees, while the crockery cost around Rs 31 lakh. Highlighting the features of the refrigerator in the bungalow, he noted that it even includes internet access and a TV.
The ministers also reminded the audience of Kejriwal's past promise not to avail of perks like a government bungalow or official vehicle, underlining how the leader of a party that champions simplicity stuffed his government residence with state-of-the-art, high-end amenities as the CM.
Guided Tour Of Gilt-Edged Luxury
As Kapil Mishra guided the mediapersons through various rooms, disclosing the MRPs of items, what was noticeable was the prominent display of price tags and the corresponding bill numbers alongside many of these items. The minister said this was done for the public to see for themselves what had been purchased using government funds.
According to the display, the drawing room curtains were valued at Rs 16 lakh, while the centre table cost Rs 8.42 lakh. A two-seater sofa was valued at Rs 5.35 lakh, two sofa chairs at Rs 4.51 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, and a single-seater sofa at Rs 1.33 lakh, bringing the total cost for just one sofa set to Rs 13.19 lakh.
A display shelf in the drawing room was valued at Rs 3.06 lakh, while the two chandeliers in the drawing room displayed price tags of Rs 11.56 lakh each, for a total cost of Rs 23.12 lakh. Mishra also said the dining table in the dining hall cost around Rs 3 lakh.
CAG Report Had Put The Bill At Rs 33.66 Cr
The controversy surrounding "Sheesh Mahal" is not limited to political accusations alone. A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, presented to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in March 2026, also included significant observations regarding the expenditure incurred on the construction and reconstruction of the residence located at 6, Flagstaff Road.
According to the report, the initial estimated cost for the project was Rs 7.91 crore, but by the time it was completed, the cost had escalated to Rs 33.66 crore — a 342 per cent overrun over the initial estimate. Of this, Rs 18.88 crore were reportedly spent on high-quality materials, as well as artistic, antique, and decorative items.
The CAG also pointed to several irregularities in the construction process. According to the report, an administrative approval of Rs 9.34 crore was granted over two months after the work had been completed. Furthermore, during construction, the building's built-up area was increased from 1,397 sq m to 1,905 sq m. The report also raised questions regarding the utilisation of the budget allocated for the construction of a camp office and a staff block.
With "Sheesh Mahal" once again the focal point of political controversy, the AAP reiterated that these accusations are an act of political vendetta. Now that the doors of the bungalow have been opened to the media, with preparations underway to allow access to the public, it remains to be seen how this controversy will transcend Delhi’s political landscape and find its way into the electoral discourse in Punjab.
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