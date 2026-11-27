ETV Bharat / bharat

Shades Of Ceaușescu As BJP Ministers, Eyes Firmly On Punjab Polls, Open 'Sheesh Mahal' To Public

At the gates of 'Sheesh Mahal' ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is leaving no stone unturned to make the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) squirm, with eyes firmly on the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, where Arvind Kejriwal's party is in power. Having made the former Chief Minister's official residence into an election winning issue in Delhi in 2025, Delhi government ministers Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra are leading the charge in making a spectacle out of the bungalow, located at 6, Flagstaff Road, which their party has dubbed "Sheesh Mahal" (Glass Palace, a.k.a., opulent residence).

To drive their point home — that Kejriwal misused public funds to redecorate the bungalow as the CM's residence, that too during the public crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic — the party is now preparing to open it to the general public, with plans to allow entry via tickets, so that visitors can view the expensive amenities inside.

'Thodasa Romania Ho Jayen' As part of this effort, media personnel were taken inside the residence for the first time on November 27, to observe its decor, expensive furniture, and other luxurious mod cons. Oldies would see shades of the scenes following the downfall of former Romanian President Nicolae Ceaușescu in 1989. Predictably, Verma and Mishra targeted Kejriwal, as the BJP aims to turn the spectacle into a political talking point in Punjab, where the BJP hopes to tarnish the AAP's image of simplicity and claims of honest politics. While briefing the media, Delhi minister Mishra said 'Sheesh Mahal' was being constructed for Kejriwal at the cost of crores of rupees, while the people of Delhi were struggling with a severe shortage of medical oxygen during the pandemic. He alleged that public funds were diverted to buy expensive, imported items to furnish the residence. Mishra claimed the kitchen chimney from Italy alone is worth lakhs of rupees, while the crockery cost around Rs 31 lakh. Highlighting the features of the refrigerator in the bungalow, he noted that it even includes internet access and a TV. The ministers also reminded the audience of Kejriwal's past promise not to avail of perks like a government bungalow or official vehicle, underlining how the leader of a party that champions simplicity stuffed his government residence with state-of-the-art, high-end amenities as the CM. Guided Tour Of Gilt-Edged Luxury