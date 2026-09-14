ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Looks To Build Poll Narrative In Punjab Around Drug Menace

Chandigarh: Aiming to set a poll narrative around the prevailing drug menace in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to organise four 'Drug Free Punjab’ yatras in the state from September 18. These yatras will be organised under the leadership of the party’s National President Nitin Nabin.

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh told ETV Bharat that making Punjab drug-free and fear-free is his party’s primary agenda. He said that the BJP has long championed the issue of drug abuse and gangsterism in Punjab. “The party is now elevating this issue to a mass movement,” he said.

The first yatra will start from Pathankot on September 18 and will be followed by one in Fazilka on September 20 along with Bathinda and Talwandi Sabo on September 21. The four yatras will cover approximately 4,000 km covering all the 117 Assembly constituencies. They will conclude in Jalandhar on September 30.

Pointing out that Punjab shares its border with Pakistan from where incidents of drugs and weapons being smuggled in by drones have become commonplace, Chugh said that chitta (refined heroin), smack and heroin are swallowing up the youth of the state.

"This isn't just a health crisis, it's a crisis of law and order, family and state security. Prisons have become mafia offices and studios. Gangsters give interviews from jail. Ordinary people have to pay a 'goonda tax' to survive," he said while accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government of turning the war against drugs into mere headline making exercise.

He said that the BJP aims to completely eradicate drug addiction within two years of coming to power and underlined that the youth must be connected to sports, education and employment. He said that Punjab's identity is milk, yogurt and lassi, not drugs.