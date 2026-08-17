ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Lodges Complaint Against Sonia Gandhi For Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Song

Bengaluru: The BJP on Sunday lodged a complaint against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Bengaluru as well as in Mangaluru in connection with a controversy surrounding the recitation of 'Vande Mataram', officials said.

In Bengaluru, the BJP Yuva Morcha (youth wing) lodged a complaint at the Malleshwaram police station regarding the alleged insult to the national song Vande Mataram by senior Congress leader and requested that legal action be taken in this regard.

The Yuva Morcha also staged a protest near the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhawan, on the issue.

Yuva Morcha state president and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, speaking during the protest, demanded that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country for allegedly showing disrespect to the Vande Mataram song, and warned that their protest would continue until they do so.

In the police complaint, they said the song Vande Mataram played an important role in the freedom struggle and is presently the national song of India. It is required by the law of our land to be accorded the same respect as our national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana."

Stating that it is the duty of every Indian citizen to show due respect to the national song and national anthem without causing any derogation to their dignity, the BJP youth wing said, insulting the national song, obstructing its presentation, or objecting to it is an offence under the relevant provisions.

Further noting that they saw a video of an Independence Day flag-hoisting event where Sonia Gandhi was present, they said, while Vande Mataram was being presented in accordance with the prescribed procedure, she displayed disrespect towards it and deliberately tried to interrupt it.