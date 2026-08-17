BJP Lodges Complaint Against Sonia Gandhi For Insulting 'Vande Mataram' Song
BJP Yuva Morcha lodged complaint regarding insult to national song Vande Mataram by Sonia Gandhi and requested that legal action be taken in this regard.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:42 AM IST
Bengaluru: The BJP on Sunday lodged a complaint against senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Bengaluru as well as in Mangaluru in connection with a controversy surrounding the recitation of 'Vande Mataram', officials said.
In Bengaluru, the BJP Yuva Morcha (youth wing) lodged a complaint at the Malleshwaram police station regarding the alleged insult to the national song Vande Mataram by senior Congress leader and requested that legal action be taken in this regard.
The Yuva Morcha also staged a protest near the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhawan, on the issue.
Yuva Morcha state president and MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, speaking during the protest, demanded that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country for allegedly showing disrespect to the Vande Mataram song, and warned that their protest would continue until they do so.
In the police complaint, they said the song Vande Mataram played an important role in the freedom struggle and is presently the national song of India. It is required by the law of our land to be accorded the same respect as our national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana."
Stating that it is the duty of every Indian citizen to show due respect to the national song and national anthem without causing any derogation to their dignity, the BJP youth wing said, insulting the national song, obstructing its presentation, or objecting to it is an offence under the relevant provisions.
Further noting that they saw a video of an Independence Day flag-hoisting event where Sonia Gandhi was present, they said, while Vande Mataram was being presented in accordance with the prescribed procedure, she displayed disrespect towards it and deliberately tried to interrupt it.
"This appears to be an intentional act aimed at disturbing public peace and amounts to an insult to our country's national song. Therefore, as the alleged conduct constitutes an offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), I request that appropriate legal action be taken against Sonia Gandhi immediately," it added.
In Mangaluru, the complaint was lodged at Urva police station, with BJP leaders accusing Gandhi of conduct that they said was inappropriate in relation to Vande Mataram. The BJP leaders sought action against Gandhi over the issue and alleged that the controversy had hurt sentiments associated with the national song.
The police are yet to file an FIR, while the BJP leaders Vikas K and Rajgopal have pointed out that the police can file an FIR on the strength of relevant provisions of law under BNSS. Police said that they have called for legal advice on the matter before filing an FIR.
Last month, Parliament passed a bill that makes any insult to the national song a punishable offence. The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on July 30, a day after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha.
The law grants status to Vande Mataram on par with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The BJP on Saturday accused Gandhi of objecting to the singing of the full version of Vande Mataram at the party's Independence Day event.
However, the Congress denied the charge, asserting that there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song and Gandhi was only asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge as he was standing for a while.
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