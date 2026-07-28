ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leaders Step Up Instagram Activity After PM's Call For Digital Outreach

A Screengrab from the post shared on official Instagram handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Jul 26, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As the BJP sharpens its digital outreach to young people following the recent NEET-UG paper leak controversy, Instagram has emerged as a key political messaging platform, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a coordinated push joined by several Union ministers and party leaders.

The heightened activity comes days after Modi urged his Cabinet colleagues to engage more actively with young people through Instagram Reels. The party's focus on the platform follows student-led protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, which underscored the growing influence of social media, particularly Instagram, in shaping political discourse among the youth.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led the student protests, was born as an online satirical movement in May this year, drawing over 26 million followers on Instagram till now. PM Modi himself posted a series of selfie-style videos on Instagram in recent days, thanking youngsters for their response and suggestions on issues such as examination reforms.

Modi, who has been using Instagram since 2014, gained around one million followers after uploading a midnight selfie video during the protests, taking his total following to about 105 million.

The BJP's official Instagram account, with 9.5 million followers, is among the country's most-followed political party handles. In recent days, it has been posting a series of reels centred on examination paper leaks, particularly highlighting alleged cases in Punjab.

The party's recent posts also feature clips from Parliament on the introduction of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, accusing the Opposition of disrupting discussions on the legislation while maintaining that it is aimed at curbing paper leaks and protecting students' interests.

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has also used Instagram to highlight the government's response to the NEET paper leak controversy.

"We implemented the strict Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which guarantees 10 years of imprisonment and heavy fines for the exam mafia.

"We want to permanently strengthen the system and are completely ready for a healthy, facts-based debate in Parliament. Even Akhilesh Yadav and several Congress MPs have said this issue should be discussed in Parliament. Unfortunately, due to the ego of one individual, that debate is not taking place," Joshi said in one of his posts.

He urged everyone to rise above politics and join the discussion to strengthen the examination system. While PM Modi's videos were posted by all ministers on their Instagram, other posts have been mostly rare till a week back for many. Former BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda has shared videos highlighting meetings with the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) spokespersons on the NEET issue.

Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh has posted clips on the introduction of the Bill to amend the anti-paper leak law, along with videos appealing to students to remain patient and asserting that the government remained open to discussions during the protests held at Jantar Mantar.

In the case of Jitendra Singh, multiple posts have been made every day in the past one week, as against an average of four to five posts a week earlier. Nadda has started posting several videos every day, though his earlier activity was very rare. Before the prime minister's call, his last post was on July 4 and before that on June 27.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has also uploaded several videos centred on the Bill and the paper leak issue. His posts include excerpts from his speeches in Parliament urging political parties to debate and support the Bill, describing examination paper leaks as a "serious national issue" rather than a matter of party politics.

While Rijiju has been among the more active ministers on Instagram, his activity has also gone up substantially now to over a dozen posts every day. In other clips, he calls the Bill a "historic" and "uncompromising" measure to secure students' future and curb examination malpractices.