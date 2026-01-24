ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leaders Snub Colleague Over Demand For Separate Jammu State

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Two top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday snubbed their own fellow leader from Jammu and Kashmir over his demand for separate Jammu and separation from Kashmir valley. The leaders said that the party doesn’t believe in separating Jammu from Kashmir as the party stands for one Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma said that there was “no official discussion related to division of Jammu and Kashmir so far”.

“So far no such word has been spoken officially in our party. It is on the administrative level that division and creation of states, districts, Tehsils and other things happen and so far there has been no discussion on administrative level in BJP about division of Jammu and Kashmir. If this discussion comes at such a platform then we can respond to that but officially no discussion has been initiated anywhere,” Sharma said. “We talk about the whole of Jammu and Kashmir and also about the part being occupied by Pakistan,” he added.