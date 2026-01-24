BJP Leaders Snub Colleague Over Demand For Separate Jammu State
Days after BJP legislator Shyam Lal Sharma demanded separate Jammu state, two BJP leaders have opposed the move.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 24, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Two top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday snubbed their own fellow leader from Jammu and Kashmir over his demand for separate Jammu and separation from Kashmir valley. The leaders said that the party doesn’t believe in separating Jammu from Kashmir as the party stands for one Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma said that there was “no official discussion related to division of Jammu and Kashmir so far”.
“So far no such word has been spoken officially in our party. It is on the administrative level that division and creation of states, districts, Tehsils and other things happen and so far there has been no discussion on administrative level in BJP about division of Jammu and Kashmir. If this discussion comes at such a platform then we can respond to that but officially no discussion has been initiated anywhere,” Sharma said. “We talk about the whole of Jammu and Kashmir and also about the part being occupied by Pakistan,” he added.
Sharma was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party’s workshop for Members of Legislative Assembly ahead of the budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
Over Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s allegations that the BJP leader was dreaming of becoming Chief Minister by using the division rhetoric, Sharma said, “No one in BJP comes with the dreams of becoming CM or PM. We come after struggle. I have come from a modest background and for me, nation, service, religion, and society are the foremost things”.
BJP’s General Secretary in-charge for J&K, Tarun Chugh, who participated in the workshop, said that BJP stood for one Jammu and Kashmir. “J&K is an integral part of India and one part and wants to tell Abdullahs and Muftis that the area on which Pakistan is illegally sitting is also an integral part of Jammu and Kashmir. Every inch of J&K is one unit, one soul and one part,” Chugh said.
The remarks by the senior BJP leaders come days after saffron party legislator from Jammu and Kashmir, Shyam Lal Sharma demanded a separate Jammu state while crying “discrimination by Kashmir-based rulers”.
Sharma had on January 19 claimed that people of Kashmir had “no loyalty towards the nation” alleging that unrest in Kashmir had “disturbed the peaceful region of Jammu”.
Read More: