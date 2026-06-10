ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leaders Offer Special Prayers Across Country To Mark PM Modi's 12-Year Tenure

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda offers prayers at Birla Mandir on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. ( IANS )

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh visited the Bhagwan Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg to offer prayers. Maliwal said today is a historic day in India's democratic history, noting that PM Modi has become India's longest-serving elected PM.

Nitin Nabin visited Jhandewalan Devi Temple to offer prayers. He was joined by Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and MP Bansuri Swaraj, and together they prayed at the shrine for PM Modi's continued leadership.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, JP Nadda, Giriraj Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Piyush Goyal, as well as BJP president Nitin Nabin conducted special prayer ceremonies at ancient temples across the capital on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers visited various temples and gurudwaras across the country to offer prayers to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office.

"Over these 12 years, the leadership of the Prime Minister Modi has given India a new direction, new momentum, and renewed self-confidence. From a decisive strike against terrorism to the abrogation of Article 370; from a new chapter of development in Jammu and Kashmir to a world-class highway network; and from 'Digital India' to the world's largest vaccination drive, India has witnessed unprecedented transformation across every sector," said Maliwal.

A meeting is scheduled at 3 pm in Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of PM Modi's 12-year tenure completion and becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from all 22 NDA-ruled states and Union Territories, along with several Union Ministers will assemble here to celebrate.

BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin, Harsh Malhotra, Bansuri Swaraj and others offer prayers at Jhandewalan Mandir (ETV Bharat)

Among those attending the meeting are Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Leaders of the alliance, including Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, are also expected to participate.

Rajasthan Celebrates

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has achieved new milestones in the fields of development, good governance, and public welfare over the past 12 years. "The Central government's schemes have successfully extended benefits to the last person in society. This is not merely a matter of religious faith but also a medium to transform the resolve for nation-building and a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) into a mass movement," Sharma said after offering prayers and participating in the 'Maha-Aarti' at the Moti Doongri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur.

Special worship ceremonies under the 'Maha-Aarti' outreach initiative were organised at prominent temples across Rajasthan. Under '12 Years of Trust, Development, and Public Welfare' campaign, senior leaders visited temples to pray for the prosperity and well-being of the residents and nation's bright future.

BJP state president Madan Rathore visited the Jharkhand Mahadev Temple and state organisation general secretary Ajey Kumar visited the Govind Devji Temple. A large number of BJP office-bearers, public representatives, and party workers were present on the occasion.

Rathore said that Modi government's tenure has been dedicated to service, good governance, and welfare of the poor. He noted that during the last 12 years, the country has made remarkable progress in areas namely infrastructure, digital revolution, social security, women's empowerment, and self-reliance. Rathore said that the 'Maha-Aarti' and prayer ceremonies would unite society while linking the resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' with public participation. BJP's objective is to convey the government's achievements to the common people and involve citizens in the process of nation-building, he said.

Rajasthan general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi informed that the special BJP campaign is being conducted from June 5 to 21 across the state. Under the campaign, numerous programmes related to environmental conservation, health awareness, women's empowerment, cleanliness, natural farming, yoga, and public welfare are being organised. Lakhs of people are being engaged through activities such as tree plantation, bicycle rallies, cleanliness drives, public grievance hearings, community gatherings and 'Pragati Path Yatra' (progress marches). He said that this campaign would play a pivotal role in transforming the resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat' into a mass movement and ensuring the active participation of citizens in nation-building.