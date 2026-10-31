BJP Leaders Intensify Anti-Narcotics outreach, Urge Youth From Northeast To Shun Drugs
Northeast social worker Laishram Jatra Singh was conferred the Swami Vivekananda Smriti Karmayogi Award 2026 at a function in Delhi, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
New Delhi: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheading an aggressive nationwide campaign against narcotics, BJP leaders and lawmakers have stepped up efforts to mobilise public support and create awareness, particularly among the youth, against drug abuse.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman on Saturday appealed to youngsters, especially in the Northeast, to stay away from narcotics and contribute towards building a healthy and developed India. “People of Northeast are equally patriotic Indians as citizens of any other part of the country. The youths should stay away from drugs and contribute to building a healthy and developed India,” Laxman said while addressing the Swami Vivekananda Smriti Karmayogi Award ceremony in New Delhi.
His remarks assume significance as the Centre has intensified its multi-pronged campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse, with the Northeast remaining a major focus area because of its vulnerability to cross-border narcotics networks.
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Advocate Alok Kumar, who presided over the function, said dedication towards the nation, society and culture was an essential responsibility of every citizen. Sincerely discharging one’s duties towards society, he said, was the true essence of Karmayoga.
At the ceremony, Laishram Jatra Singh was conferred the Swami Vivekananda Smriti Karmayogi Award 2026 in recognition of his 55 years of social service and commitment to national interests amid challenging circumstances in Northeast.
Spiritual leader Geetarshi Gyananand, who attended as the chief guest, urged the youth to embrace the thoughts and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, saying his teachings could guide them towards contributing to the upliftment of society and the nation.
BJP National Vice President and Delhi in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe described selfless social service as the real strength of the nation. Manipur BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sharda Devi highlighted the Northeast’s significant contribution to India’s unity, integrity and cultural prosperity.
Sunil Deodhar, founder of My Home India and conceptualiser of the programme, said Swami Vivekananda’s message should reach every section of society to strengthen the spirit of service and dedication. He described Singh’s decades-long contribution as an inspiring example of Karmayoga.
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