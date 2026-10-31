ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leaders Intensify Anti-Narcotics outreach, Urge Youth From Northeast To Shun Drugs

New Delhi: With Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheading an aggressive nationwide campaign against narcotics, BJP leaders and lawmakers have stepped up efforts to mobilise public support and create awareness, particularly among the youth, against drug abuse.



BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman on Saturday appealed to youngsters, especially in the Northeast, to stay away from narcotics and contribute towards building a healthy and developed India. “People of Northeast are equally patriotic Indians as citizens of any other part of the country. The youths should stay away from drugs and contribute to building a healthy and developed India,” Laxman said while addressing the Swami Vivekananda Smriti Karmayogi Award ceremony in New Delhi.



His remarks assume significance as the Centre has intensified its multi-pronged campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse, with the Northeast remaining a major focus area because of its vulnerability to cross-border narcotics networks.



Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Advocate Alok Kumar, who presided over the function, said dedication towards the nation, society and culture was an essential responsibility of every citizen. Sincerely discharging one’s duties towards society, he said, was the true essence of Karmayoga.



At the ceremony, Laishram Jatra Singh was conferred the Swami Vivekananda Smriti Karmayogi Award 2026 in recognition of his 55 years of social service and commitment to national interests amid challenging circumstances in Northeast.



Spiritual leader Geetarshi Gyananand, who attended as the chief guest, urged the youth to embrace the thoughts and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, saying his teachings could guide them towards contributing to the upliftment of society and the nation.