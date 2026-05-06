ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Do Such Exemplary Work That BJP Will Remain In Power For 100 Years: Suvendu

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who leads the race for the West Bengal Chief Minister's post, said on Wednesday that the BJP would undertake such transformative work that the 'lotus' would remain in the state for the next 100 years.

Arriving in Nandigram, where he defeated the Trinamool candidate by a margin of over 9,655 votes, he also issued a warning to his party sympathisers: "Leave the goons and thieves to me. I will do everything necessary through legal channels. None of you should take any action on your own. Let no one take the law into their own hands."

In this year's Assembly elections, Suvendu also contested from Bhabanipur where he defeated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Hence, as per the law, he is required to vacate one of the seats. Now, the speculation is that he will give up the Nandigram seat.

Amid these speculations, he arrived in Nandigram on Wednesday, where he was swarmed by a crowd of people.

"I will certainly repay my debt to Nandigram. I am required to vacate one seat within 10 days. I must abide by whatever decision my central leadership takes, one cannot make such a decision unilaterally. I am a disciplined party member. I will follow whatever the party directs," he said.

In this context, Suvendu also drew a parallel to the 2011 election involving Firoza Bibi. "You elected Firoza Bibi based on my word. But who actually delivered the results? I tell you again this time: I will construct a bridge connecting Haldia and Nandigram. I will establish an Industrial Training Institute in Sonachura; and I will upgrade the hospitals to such a standard that no patient will ever need to be referred elsewhere again," he said.

"It was Mamata who previously blocked the laying of water pipelines. Within six months, water connections will reach every single household," he said.