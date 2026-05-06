Will Do Such Exemplary Work That BJP Will Remain In Power For 100 Years: Suvendu
Suvendu Adhikari arrived in Nandigram amid speculations of him vacating the seat, as he has won from Bhabanipur also.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who leads the race for the West Bengal Chief Minister's post, said on Wednesday that the BJP would undertake such transformative work that the 'lotus' would remain in the state for the next 100 years.
Arriving in Nandigram, where he defeated the Trinamool candidate by a margin of over 9,655 votes, he also issued a warning to his party sympathisers: "Leave the goons and thieves to me. I will do everything necessary through legal channels. None of you should take any action on your own. Let no one take the law into their own hands."
In this year's Assembly elections, Suvendu also contested from Bhabanipur where he defeated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes. Hence, as per the law, he is required to vacate one of the seats. Now, the speculation is that he will give up the Nandigram seat.
Amid these speculations, he arrived in Nandigram on Wednesday, where he was swarmed by a crowd of people.
"I will certainly repay my debt to Nandigram. I am required to vacate one seat within 10 days. I must abide by whatever decision my central leadership takes, one cannot make such a decision unilaterally. I am a disciplined party member. I will follow whatever the party directs," he said.
In this context, Suvendu also drew a parallel to the 2011 election involving Firoza Bibi. "You elected Firoza Bibi based on my word. But who actually delivered the results? I tell you again this time: I will construct a bridge connecting Haldia and Nandigram. I will establish an Industrial Training Institute in Sonachura; and I will upgrade the hospitals to such a standard that no patient will ever need to be referred elsewhere again," he said.
"It was Mamata who previously blocked the laying of water pipelines. Within six months, water connections will reach every single household," he said.
Apart from these assurances, Suvendu also delivered a message to both his party workers and supporters, as well as to the Trinamool Congress.
He said, "I urge the BJP workers and supporters across the state to maintain peace. Do not stoop to the level of their actions. Do not lay a hand on the offices of those sinners, simply ignore them."
"We will carry out such exemplary work that the BJP will endure for a hundred years. Both the government and the party will perform so exceptionally well that in the days to come, we will secure over 60 per cent of the vote," he said.
"Oppressors never triumph. Do not touch any Trinamool party office. This time, a true transformation has taken place in the state," he said.
"I have endured enough. There are certain matters that must be addressed through action rather than words," he added.
"I will personally set those right. After May 9, you may hold victory processions, provided you obtain prior permission from the police. For the time being, refrain from any activities that cause inconvenience to the public. All pending cases will be reopened under the provisions of the BNS," he added.
"..Festivals such as Durgotsav, Ram Navami, and Rath Yatra will all be celebrated with full fervour. Every temple will be beautifully adorned, and every school will be decorated," he said.
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