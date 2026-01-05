BJP Leader Sangeet Som Receives 'Death Threats' After Opposing Bangladeshi Player In IPL Team
BJP leader Sangeet Som receives death threats after opposing Bangladeshi player in IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders; police investigating calls and messages traced to Bangladesh.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Meerut: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Sangeet Som has allegedly received death threats after he publicly opposed the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, police and the leader said.
Som claimed that he received phone calls and WhatsApp messages from a Bangladeshi number, threatening to kill him. “I have filed a written complaint at the Sardhana Police Station. However, I am not afraid of such threats,” he said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the BJP leader said that after receiving several calls on his mobile phone, his personal assistant answered one of the calls, during which the caller was shouting in Bengali.
“It was clear the language was threatening. The caller was accusing me and some news channels of persecuting Muslims and targeting Shah Rukh Khan,” Som said.
“What do you think, we are sitting in Bangladesh? We are present in every district of your country, we will blow you up,” he quoted the caller as saying.
According to him, the caller was “highly abusive” and used offensive language. “I was in Haldwani when the threatening call was received. My security officer also spoke to the caller. The number has been traced to Bangladesh,” Som said.
The former MLA also received death threats through WhatsApp messages, the screenshots of which he had already submitted to the police. “The messages contained indecent language and vulgar abuses,” he said.
Circle Officer Sardhana Ashutosh Kumar confirmed that a complaint has been received from Som. “A case will be registered, and an investigation will be conducted. The matter is under investigation, and the police are tracing the number from which the calls were made,” he said.
The threats follow a recent controversy involving Som’s remarks against actor Khan. Som, a two-time MLA from the Sardhana assembly constituency, launched a verbal attack on the Bollywood star during a public meeting in his constituency, accusing him of being a “traitor.”
Som alleged that Hindus were being killed in Bangladesh while Khan’s IPL team had included a Bangladeshi player. After protests in several parts of the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later released the Bangladeshi player from the team, according to reports.
Also Read