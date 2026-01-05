ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leader Sangeet Som Receives 'Death Threats' After Opposing Bangladeshi Player In IPL Team

Meerut: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA Sangeet Som has allegedly received death threats after he publicly opposed the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, police and the leader said.

Som claimed that he received phone calls and WhatsApp messages from a Bangladeshi number, threatening to kill him. “I have filed a written complaint at the Sardhana Police Station. However, I am not afraid of such threats,” he said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the BJP leader said that after receiving several calls on his mobile phone, his personal assistant answered one of the calls, during which the caller was shouting in Bengali.

“It was clear the language was threatening. The caller was accusing me and some news channels of persecuting Muslims and targeting Shah Rukh Khan,” Som said.

“What do you think, we are sitting in Bangladesh? We are present in every district of your country, we will blow you up,” he quoted the caller as saying.