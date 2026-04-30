ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leaders Urge MEA To Help Sikhs Stranded In Iran

Taking to his X handle, Singh wrote, "Deeply concerned about a few elderly Sikh families stranded at Bhai Ganga Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Tehran. A Mahan Air flight on May 5 is available, but they are being denied boarding without GOI clearance. Request Hon’ble EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar ji to urgently intervene, coordinate with Indian Embassy, and ensure their safe return to India."

In a letter to MEA, Singh has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "urgently intervene, coordinate with the Indian Embassy, and ensure their safe return to India".

New Delhi: BJP national spokespersons R P Singh and Jaiveer Shergill have sought intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure safe return of some elderly Sikh couples stranded at a Gurdwara in Iran's Tehran, saying a Mahan Air flight scheduled on May 5 is not allowing them to board without government clearance.

Singh said that the families are facing extreme distress and uncertainty due to the volatile security situation in the region. "Due to the recent airspace route concerns and geopolitical restrictions, these elderly couples are unable to secure safe passage back home on their own," he wrote.

In a similar request, Jaiveer Shergill has requested MEA to assist elderly Iranian Sikh couples stranded in Tehran to India. "Request MEA to assist few elderly Iranian Sikh couples who are stranded in Gurudwara Saab, Tehran, Iran. An aircraft operated by Mahaan Airways is scheduled to operate from Tehran to India on May 5 but the Airline is refusing to take them onboard without the permission of GOI. Requesting Jaishankar ji to kindly intervene and assist the Sikh families," he wrote on his X handle.

Meanwhile, the MEA has intensified monitoring the ongoing situation in the West Asia, prioritising the safety and welfare of Indian nationals there. Indian missions are maintaining a 24-hour contact with citizens and closely coordinating with local authorities.

"Indian Missions and Posts remain in touch with the Indian community and continue to extend assistance, along with issuing necessary advisories for their safety and well-being," MEA stated. The ministry continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia, and the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remains the highest priority, it added.

Since February 28, around 12,96,000 passengers have travelled from West Asia to India.