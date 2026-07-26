BJP Leader Lata Gupta Appointed Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women
The DCW chairperson's post fell vacant after Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP leader Lata Gupta has been appointed chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which had been lying vacant for more than two years, the Delhi CMO said on Sunday.
Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sidhi, Sanrakshika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla have been appointed members of the commission, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.
दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा श्रीमती लता गुप्ता को दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष तथा श्रीमती श्याम बाला, श्रीमती मालती वर्मा, श्रीमती लता सोढ़ी, श्रीमती सनरिका शर्मा झा एवं श्रीमती रेनू भल्ला को सदस्य नियुक्त किया गया है।— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) July 26, 2026
महिलाओं की सुरक्षा, सम्मान, अधिकारों के संरक्षण और सशक्तिकरण में…
The DCW chairperson's post fell vacant after Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024 after the then ruling AAP decided to send her to the Rajya Sabha.
The Delhi CMO said that the DCW plays a crucial role in ensuring safety, dignity, conservation of rights and women empowerment. The working of the commission will receive a new momentum and the delivery of justice, protection and assistance to women will become more effective with these appointments, it said.
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