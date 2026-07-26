ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leader Lata Gupta Appointed Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women

New Delhi: BJP leader Lata Gupta has been appointed chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which had been lying vacant for more than two years, the Delhi CMO said on Sunday.

Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sidhi, Sanrakshika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla have been appointed members of the commission, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.