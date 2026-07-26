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BJP Leader Lata Gupta Appointed Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women

The DCW chairperson's post fell vacant after Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024.

BJP Leader Lata Gupta Appointed Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women
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By PTI

Published : July 26, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: BJP leader Lata Gupta has been appointed chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which had been lying vacant for more than two years, the Delhi CMO said on Sunday.

Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sidhi, Sanrakshika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla have been appointed members of the commission, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

The DCW chairperson's post fell vacant after Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024 after the then ruling AAP decided to send her to the Rajya Sabha.

The Delhi CMO said that the DCW plays a crucial role in ensuring safety, dignity, conservation of rights and women empowerment. The working of the commission will receive a new momentum and the delivery of justice, protection and assistance to women will become more effective with these appointments, it said.

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TAGGED:

DELHI COMMISSION FOR WOMEN
DCW CAHAIRPERSON
DELHI CMO
BJP LEADER LATA GUPTA

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