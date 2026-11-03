ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP Leader Claims Saffron Party 'Aashirvaad' For Aga Ruhullah's Resignation From NC, Lok Sabha

BJP leader Ram Madhav addresses a presser in Jammu ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: As Aga Ruhullah quit as the Jammu and Kashmir parliamentarian and the ruling National Conference on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to take credit with a top leader saying Ruhullah had the 'Aashirvaad' (blessings) of the saffron brigade.

Ruhullah, who represented the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, quit as the parliamentarian and the NC at a massive rally in his hometown Budgam putting an end to speculations amid protracted differences with the party leadership.

BJP Leader Claims Saffron Party 'Aashirvaad' For Aga Ruhullah's Resignation From NC, Lok Sabha (ETV Bharat) BJP's national Vice President (VP), Ram Madhav while addressing a presser in Jammu said that Ruhullah had the “full Ashirwad (blessings) of our people and that is why Aga Ruhullah is resigning today”. Madhav however declined to comment on the revolt by a group of legislators within the ruling NC after the recent cabinet expansion. “I am not going to speak on the internal matters of National Conference (NC) but NC has broken today in front of you,” he said.