BJP Leader Claims Saffron Party 'Aashirvaad' For Aga Ruhullah's Resignation From NC, Lok Sabha
Madhav however declined to comment on the revolt by a group of NC MLAs after the recent cabinet expansion, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Jammu: As Aga Ruhullah quit as the Jammu and Kashmir parliamentarian and the ruling National Conference on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought to take credit with a top leader saying Ruhullah had the 'Aashirvaad' (blessings) of the saffron brigade.
Ruhullah, who represented the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, quit as the parliamentarian and the NC at a massive rally in his hometown Budgam putting an end to speculations amid protracted differences with the party leadership.
BJP's national Vice President (VP), Ram Madhav while addressing a presser in Jammu said that Ruhullah had the “full Ashirwad (blessings) of our people and that is why Aga Ruhullah is resigning today”. Madhav however declined to comment on the revolt by a group of legislators within the ruling NC after the recent cabinet expansion.
“I am not going to speak on the internal matters of National Conference (NC) but NC has broken today in front of you,” he said.
Interestingly, Ruhullah's differences with the NC grew after the ruling party's perceived closeness with the Madhav's party the BJP at the centre. Ruhullah has accused the NC of changing goalpost on abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP at the Centre after promising to fight for its restoration in its assembly election manifesto.
Responding whether BJP will form the government with the help of NC’s disgruntled Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Madhav said, “The bridge is crossed when we reach there.”
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