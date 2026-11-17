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BJP Launches 'Mission UP' With Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Construction At Mathura, UCC As Focus

Mathura: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated 'Mission UP' from Mathura, unveiling five ' Mahamantra s (focal issues)' for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with which it hopes to regain power for a third consecutive term. Following developments favourable to Hindutva in Kashi and Ayodhya, plans are now underway to establish Mathura as a significant Shaktipeeth.

With the election topics determined, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Delhi late in the evening to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and outline the party's agenda and directives. But before that, there was the two-day brainstorming session at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cow Research Centre in Parkham village, Farah block, Mathura district, over November 16-17, attended by nearly 50 senior party leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Strategic Framework for 2027 Elections

At the meeting in Parkham, the party established the five Mahamantras to guide its campaign for a hat-trick of wins, with Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, identified as the launchpad of its poll strategy. The Mahamantras are:

Construction of a grand temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Infrastructure development Law and order enhancement Promotion of nationalism and cultural heritage

"Ayodhya Is Ours; Now It’s Mathura’s Turn"

At the meeting, the party signalled a commitment to ramp up election preparations, aiming to transform Mathura into an electoral stronghold akin to Kashi and Ayodhya. Party leaders are poised to address these themes during the campaign, reviving discussions on building a grand temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, positioning it as a major emotional issue, amid the ongoing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

DyCM Maurya emphasised, “Ayodhya is ours; now it’s Mathura’s turn.” He expressed confidence that, like in Ayodhya, a temple will also be established at Lord Shri Krishna's birthplace, to be achieved via legal avenues or mutual agreements. The objective is to commence this initiative within six months of the new government taking office in 2027, with discussions of legal and administrative options inspired by the similar dispute over the 'Bhojshala' site in Madhya Pradesh.

Maurya also challenged Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that if he is a genuine Krishna devotee, he should participate in karseva at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The move is being seen as a strategic lure for Yadav voters and the Braj region, while also calculating political dynamics in western UP.

Mathura MP Hema Malini also highlighted the transformation of Mathura following Ayodhya and Kashi.

The second issue to emerge as a major topic during the meeting was the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with discussions on its prompt implementation. In a prior State Working Committee meeting in October 2026, Amit Shah had assured that the UCC would be enacted in UP if the BJP retains power in 2027.

He noted, “It has been implemented in many states; now it’s UP’s turn.” The party plans to promote it under the slogan “One Country, One Law.”