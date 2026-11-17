BJP Launches 'Mission UP' With Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Construction At Mathura, UCC As Focus
The party also plans to promote infrastructure development, law and order, nationalism and cultural heritage as its achievements, reports Anamika Ratna.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Mathura: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated 'Mission UP' from Mathura, unveiling five 'Mahamantras (focal issues)' for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with which it hopes to regain power for a third consecutive term. Following developments favourable to Hindutva in Kashi and Ayodhya, plans are now underway to establish Mathura as a significant Shaktipeeth.
With the election topics determined, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Delhi late in the evening to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and outline the party's agenda and directives. But before that, there was the two-day brainstorming session at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cow Research Centre in Parkham village, Farah block, Mathura district, over November 16-17, attended by nearly 50 senior party leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.
Strategic Framework for 2027 Elections
At the meeting in Parkham, the party established the five Mahamantras to guide its campaign for a hat-trick of wins, with Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, identified as the launchpad of its poll strategy. The Mahamantras are:
- Construction of a grand temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
- Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)
- Infrastructure development
- Law and order enhancement
- Promotion of nationalism and cultural heritage
"Ayodhya Is Ours; Now It’s Mathura’s Turn"
At the meeting, the party signalled a commitment to ramp up election preparations, aiming to transform Mathura into an electoral stronghold akin to Kashi and Ayodhya. Party leaders are poised to address these themes during the campaign, reviving discussions on building a grand temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, positioning it as a major emotional issue, amid the ongoing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.
DyCM Maurya emphasised, “Ayodhya is ours; now it’s Mathura’s turn.” He expressed confidence that, like in Ayodhya, a temple will also be established at Lord Shri Krishna's birthplace, to be achieved via legal avenues or mutual agreements. The objective is to commence this initiative within six months of the new government taking office in 2027, with discussions of legal and administrative options inspired by the similar dispute over the 'Bhojshala' site in Madhya Pradesh.
Maurya also challenged Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that if he is a genuine Krishna devotee, he should participate in karseva at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. The move is being seen as a strategic lure for Yadav voters and the Braj region, while also calculating political dynamics in western UP.
Mathura MP Hema Malini also highlighted the transformation of Mathura following Ayodhya and Kashi.
The second issue to emerge as a major topic during the meeting was the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with discussions on its prompt implementation. In a prior State Working Committee meeting in October 2026, Amit Shah had assured that the UCC would be enacted in UP if the BJP retains power in 2027.
He noted, “It has been implemented in many states; now it’s UP’s turn.” The party plans to promote it under the slogan “One Country, One Law.”
Development As Core Focus
The meeting also addressed strategies to mitigate discontent among certain groups. Infrastructure and development were thoroughly discussed, with party leaders identifying these as crucial to their campaign.
Priorities will include development of expressways, airports, and Metro systems; road improvements; and industrial investment and job creation. Infrastructure enhancements in Ayodhya, Kashi, and the Mathura-Vrindavan region, along with the promotion of religious tourism and basic amenities, will be presented to the public.
The party also plans to showcase law and order and security as part of its report card, comparing the situation in UP before and after 2017. Achievements related to action on the mafia, women's safety, crime reduction, and a riot-free environment will be highlighted as evidence of good governance.
Cultural Nationalism & Youth Engagement
Cultural heritage and nationalism will constitute the fifth focal point of the campaign. Following Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mathura will join this narrative. The BJP aims to counter caste politics through cultural nationalism, emphasising Indian traditions, religious sites, and national security in election discussions.
To connect with the youth and grassroots level, slogans like “Radhe-Radhe, Kamal Khila De” were also discussed, alongside strategies to strengthen organisational strength, booth management, and outreach among young voters.
The party aspires to replicate its 2017 success in western Uttar Pradesh. This Mahamantra launched from Mathura will serve as the foundation of the BJP's strategy across the state, as it seeks to blend Hindutva and cultural themes with development and effective governance for a successful third term.
Regardless of the various reactions, this issue is set to become a central focus of the 2027 elections. Following the discussions held during the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Delhi late in the evening. He intends to brief the Union Home Minister on the matters discussed, as Home Minister Amit Shah has been personally overseeing the formulation of policy directives and the electoral campaign strategy for the state from the very beginning.
Also Read:
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- UP Polls 2027: BJP Finalises Election Strategy, Yogi Adityanath To Lead Campaign Charge
- 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress Alleges BJP Backing Owaisi-Azad Alliance To Split Opposition Votes
- Defamation Suit Filed Against Preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri For Remarks On Lord Krishna