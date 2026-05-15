India Saw Lowest Increase In Prices Of Petrol And Diesel In Past Few Months, Claims BJP's Amit Malviya
Malviya shared a detailed comparison of fuel price movements across major economies on social media platform X
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Soon after the Centre increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre on Thursday, the BJP strongly defended the hike, claiming that India recorded the lowest increase among major economies despite a sharp surge in global crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a detailed comparison of fuel price movements across major economies on social media platform X, claiming that India recorded the smallest increase among major economies, while nations such as the US, UK and UAE witnessed steep hikes.
“... Across the world, consumers have felt the impact directly at fuel stations. But India stands out as a striking exception,” Malvya wrote on X.
“Between 23 February and 15 May 2026, nearly every major economy saw sharp increases in petrol and diesel prices. In several countries, the rise has been staggering. India recorded the smallest material increase among all major economies,” the BJP leader added.
Malviya said petrol prices in India rose 3.2 per cent during the period, while diesel prices increased 3.4 per cent. In contrast, several countries witnessed steep hikes in fuel prices.
The surge in global fuel prices since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict offers a revealing comparison of how different countries have managed economic shocks. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, and the prolonged disruption of… pic.twitter.com/JtGwvpnLkP— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2026
He highlighted that Myanmar recorded an almost 90 per cent jump in petrol prices and more than doubled rise in diesel prices, while Malaysia saw petrol and diesel prices rise by 56.3 per cent and 71.2 per cent, respectively.
Similarly, Pakistan witnessed a 54.9 per cent increase in petrol prices and a 44.9 per cent rise in diesel prices, while fuel prices in the UAE and the United States also climbed sharply, he noted.
According to him, India’s public sector oil marketing companies, which account for nearly 90 per cent of fuel retail sales, kept prices largely unchanged for 76 days despite rising global crude prices.
“Instead of immediately passing on the burden to citizens, they absorbed substantial under-recoveries at the refinery gate,” he wrote on X.
“The story is that while much of the world adjusted through increases of 10 per cent, 20 per cent, 50 per cent and in some cases nearly 90 per cent, India limited the impact on its citizens to just over 3 per cent,” he said.
Also Read: