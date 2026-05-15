ETV Bharat / bharat

India Saw Lowest Increase In Prices Of Petrol And Diesel In Past Few Months, Claims BJP's Amit Malviya

New Delhi: Soon after the Centre increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre on Thursday, the BJP strongly defended the hike, claiming that India recorded the lowest increase among major economies despite a sharp surge in global crude oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a detailed comparison of fuel price movements across major economies on social media platform X, claiming that India recorded the smallest increase among major economies, while nations such as the US, UK and UAE witnessed steep hikes.

“... Across the world, consumers have felt the impact directly at fuel stations. But India stands out as a striking exception,” Malvya wrote on X.

“Between 23 February and 15 May 2026, nearly every major economy saw sharp increases in petrol and diesel prices. In several countries, the rise has been staggering. India recorded the smallest material increase among all major economies,” the BJP leader added.

Malviya said petrol prices in India rose 3.2 per cent during the period, while diesel prices increased 3.4 per cent. In contrast, several countries witnessed steep hikes in fuel prices.