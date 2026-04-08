ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP High Level Meeting In Delhi On April 10 To Discuss Next Bihar CM

File photo of BJP national president Nitin Nabin ( ANI )

By Dev Raj 3 Min Read

By Dev Raj Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a high-level meeting in Delhi on April 10 to discuss about the next chief minister of Bihar. Party president Nitin Nabin will preside over the meeting which will be attended by several state and central leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several central ministers, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi, regional general secretary (organisation) for Bihar – Jharkhand Nagendra Nath Tripathi and state general secretary (organisation) for Bihar Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya are also likely to attended the meeting. The invitees also include Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, ministers Mangal Pandey, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and a few others considered frontrunners in the race for the chief minister’s post. The meeting will officially seek names of prospective candidates for the top job in Bihar, and will analyse their strengths and weaknesses. The opinion of senior leaders will also be considered, and the final decision will be left to the top leadership. Asked about the agenda for the Delhi meeting, Bihar BJP president Saraogi tried to sidestep the question. “I have no idea about the meeting or its agenda. I don’t even know if I am going there. Will let you know if there is anything definite,” Saraogi told ETV Bharat. Some of the BJP leaders wondered whether such meetings or consulting the state unit's core group mattered in the present era when the central leadership makes such decisions.