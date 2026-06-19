'BJP Has Turned Education Into Business', Says Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar
The party called for establishing an institution to conduct transparent exams, besides reiterating its demand for a ban on National Testing Agency, reports Santu Das.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, the Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, stating that people's trust in the education system has eroded under the ruling dispensation as it has turned education into 'business'.
The grand old party called for establishing an institution to conduct transparent exams, besides reiterating its demand for a ban on National Testing Agency (NTA).
Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress leader and in-charge of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Kanhaiya Kumar said, "To stop paper leaks, tough steps will have to be taken, NTA will have to be banned, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who loves discussing exams, doesn't utter a single word on paper leaks."
Attacking the ruling BJP, he said," "Today, there is not a single examination whose question paper has not been compromised. Now, questions are being raised even about exams conducted by the UPSC. The root cause of all this is the incompetence of people in power." Kumar asserted that the lack of seriousness towards education has turned such a crucial system into a joke.
Recalling Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks, the Congress leader said, " Rahul Gandhi Ji has clearly stated that we do not want to play politics over education. Today, every parent is gripped by fear that their child might fall into depression. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should listen to Leader of Opposition because education is not an issue of politics".
On the Telegram temporary ban in view of the NEET-UG re-examination, he said," The Modi government is covering up by banning Telegram. The paper leak came to light only when some people shared the papers sold for crores of rupees on Telegram. The reality is that the Modi government has turned education into a business. People's trust in the education system has eroded, students are under stress, and they are taking extreme steps. But the children of BJP leaders and ministers are studying abroad."
Kumar reiterated Congress' demand for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the matter. "The Prime Minister must seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, ban NTA, and take strict action against all the culprits of the paper leak. A capable institution should be established to conduct transparent exams," he said.
Kumar added, "The issue of education is important for the Congress My appeal to all students is that you have not failed, so do not punish yourselves. Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress party stands with you."