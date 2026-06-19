ETV Bharat / bharat

'BJP Has Turned Education Into Business', Says Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi: Ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, the Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, stating that people's trust in the education system has eroded under the ruling dispensation as it has turned education into 'business'.

The grand old party called for establishing an institution to conduct transparent exams, besides reiterating its demand for a ban on National Testing Agency (NTA).

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress leader and in-charge of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Kanhaiya Kumar said, "To stop paper leaks, tough steps will have to be taken, NTA will have to be banned, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who loves discussing exams, doesn't utter a single word on paper leaks."

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said," "Today, there is not a single examination whose question paper has not been compromised. Now, questions are being raised even about exams conducted by the UPSC. The root cause of all this is the incompetence of people in power." Kumar asserted that the lack of seriousness towards education has turned such a crucial system into a joke.